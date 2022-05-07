Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Mohan Juneja? Know his net worth, movies, plays and more

    First Published May 7, 2022, 10:08 AM IST

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja has passed away today morning. Let us know more about the actor.

    Mohan Juneja suffering from prolonged illness, failed to react to the treatment he was getting in the hospital and took his last breath in Bengaluru. He was of Sandalwood and well-known as a supporting actor, and his final appearance was in KGF: Chapter 2.
     

    Mohan Juneja is a well known South Indian actor who has primarily worked in Kannada and Telugu films. KGF (2018), Lakshmi (2013), Brindavana (2013), Pade Pade (2013), Koko (2012), and Snehitharu (2012) are just a few of Mohan's popular films (2012).
     

    Mohan Juneja is an Indian film actor best known for his performances in Kannada films. Mohan has appeared in films such as KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. Yash's KGF Chapter 2 was Mohan's last film. According to many websites, Mohan Juneja's net worth is reportedly around $950,000 (Rs 73 lakh plus)
     

    Mohan Juneja was best known for his work in Kannada movies. The actor was from Tumkur and was living in Bangalore. Mohan was enthralled by performing as a teenager and chose to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Mohan was interested in campus theatre and did many plays. Sangama, a 2008 Kannada romantic film, marked the actor's debut.
     

    Mohan Juneja was featured in the Kannada Tamil film Taxi Number. 1′ in 2009. Mohan featured in the Kannada-language play Narada Vijaya in 2010 and also in Aretha, a drama play. Mohan Juneja featured in the films Koko and Snehitharu in 2012. Mohan appeared in five films in 2013, including Lakshmi, Pade Pade, Brindavan, Kumba Raashi, and Sweety.

    Mohan Juneja is one of Kannada cinema's most committed and gifted performers. He has worked in a wide range of film genres and has enjoyed acting success. Mohan Juneja has a sizable fan base, and we wish him all the best in his future undertakings. Also Read: KGF: CHAPTER 2 ACTOR MOHAN JUNEJA PASSED AWAY

