KGF: Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passed away

Actor and comedian Mohan Juneja has passed away today, May 07 morning in Bengaluru. His last rites will be performed today.

Sandalwood actor Mohan Juneja, an actor, is no more. He was of Sandalwood and well-known as a supporting actor, and his final appearance was in KGF: Chapter 2.

Mohan Juneja passed away this morning. The actor, who had been unwell for a long time, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru after failing to react to treatment.

In his decades-long career as a comedian, Mohan has appeared in over 100 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. He also appeared in the blockbusters KGF: Chapter 2 and KGF: Chapter 1.

Audiences remember his portrayal in Chellata, which provided Ganesh with a huge break in his career. Mohan has also appeared in various serials, including Vitara, which brought him closer to the public. Fans and members of the Sandalwood community are shocked by his passing and have expressed their condolences on social networking platforms.

Mohan Juneja is from the Tumkur district in Karnataka. However, he did his education in Bengaluru and later settled down in the city. Today is the day of the final rites.

