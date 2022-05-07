Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passed away

    Actor and comedian Mohan Juneja has passed away today, May 07 morning in Bengaluru. His last rites will be performed today.
     

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Mohan Juneja passed away RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 7, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    Sandalwood actor Mohan Juneja, an actor, is no more. He was of Sandalwood and well-known as a supporting actor, and his final appearance was in KGF: Chapter 2.

    Mohan Juneja passed away this morning. The actor, who had been unwell for a long time, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru after failing to react to treatment.

    In his decades-long career as a comedian, Mohan has appeared in over 100 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. He also appeared in the blockbusters KGF: Chapter 2 and KGF: Chapter 1.

    Also Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide

    Audiences remember his portrayal in Chellata, which provided Ganesh with a huge break in his career. Mohan has also appeared in various serials, including Vitara, which brought him closer to the public. Fans and members of the Sandalwood community are shocked by his passing and have expressed their condolences on social networking platforms.

    Mohan Juneja is from the Tumkur district in Karnataka. However, he did his education in Bengaluru and later settled down in the city. Today is the day of the final rites.

    Also Read: Rabindranath Tagore movies: 7 Tagore's stories to watch on Hoichoi, Netflix and Hotstar

    Last Updated May 7, 2022, 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock RBA

    Is Will Smith going to therapy? Here's what going on actor's life post Oscars incident with Chris Rock

    Saani Kaayidham Review: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan's performance receive heaping praises RBA

    Saani Kaayidham Review: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan's performance receive heaping praises

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide RBA

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide

    Hollywood Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review Benedict Cumberbatch Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU best films drb

    Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU’s best films

    Rabindranath Tagore movies: 7 Tagore's stories to watch on Hoichoi, Netflix and Hotstar RBA

    Rabindranath Tagore movies: 7 Tagore's stories to watch on Hoichoi, Netflix and Hotstar

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs KKR lucknow-kolkata Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR punjab-rajasthan Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans hail 'hero' Daniel Sams after thriller against table-toppers GT

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: Alcaraz's plan of action to beat Djokovic in semis will leave you in splits snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Alcaraz's plan of action to beat Djokovic in semis will leave you in splits

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken snt

    Madrid Open 2022: It's Djokovic vs Alcaraz in the semi-final; Nadal fans heartbroken

    Recent Videos

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon