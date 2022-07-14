Who is Lalit Modi? Meet Sushmita Sen's latest lover; check out their intimate pictures

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced a “new beginning” with actress Sushmita Sen on social media, sending their fans into a frenzy. He also called her his 'better half.'

Intimate photos of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen were shared on Thursday (July 14) night on his official social media pages. He referred Sushmita as his "better half," which fuelled rumours that the two were engaged to be married. However, Modi the ex-IPL boss soon clarified that the two are 'just dating'. "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he said.

Who is Lalit Modi?

Lalit Modi is the creator of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He established the Indian Premier League (IPL), serving as its first chairman and commissioner for three seasons till 2010. From 2005 until 2010, he served as the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Additionally, he has held the positions of vice president of the Punjab Cricket Association and president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (2005–09 and 2014–15).

Modi formerly had a lot of political influence in Rajasthan as a personal friend and ally of BJP leader Vasundhara Raje. Shashi Tharoor, an Indian National Congress minister, was accused by Modi of having indirect free stock in the Kochi Tuskers Kerala IPL franchise in 2010. Tharoor finally resigned as a result of Modi's allegations.



Modi was suspended from the BCCI shortly after the 2010 IPL concluded due to allegations of misbehaviour, indiscipline, and financial issues. After a commission judged him guilty of these allegations, BCCI opened a probe against him and banned him for life in 2013. Modi refuted all claims and attributed them to political rivals. Modi relocated to London just before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opened an inquiry on him for potential financial irregularities.



Modi is the president and managing director of Modi Enterprises and the executive director of Godfrey Phillips India. He is a member of a prominent business family.

