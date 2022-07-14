Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Lalit Modi? Meet Sushmita Sen's latest lover; check out their intimate pictures

    First Published Jul 14, 2022, 9:40 PM IST

    Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announced a “new beginning” with actress Sushmita Sen on social media, sending their fans into a frenzy. He also called her his 'better half.'

    Lalit Modi's Twitter

    Intimate photos of Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen were shared on Thursday (July 14) night on his official social media pages. He referred Sushmita as his "better half," which fuelled rumours that the two were engaged to be married. However, Modi the ex-IPL boss soon clarified that the two are 'just dating'. "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," he said.

    Lalit Modi's Twitter

    Who is Lalit Modi?
    Lalit Modi is the creator of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He established the Indian Premier League (IPL), serving as its first chairman and commissioner for three seasons till 2010. From 2005 until 2010, he served as the Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Additionally, he has held the positions of vice president of the Punjab Cricket Association and president of the Rajasthan Cricket Association (2005–09 and 2014–15).

    Lalit Modi's Twitter

    Modi formerly had a lot of political influence in Rajasthan as a personal friend and ally of BJP leader Vasundhara Raje. Shashi Tharoor, an Indian National Congress minister, was accused by Modi of having indirect free stock in the Kochi Tuskers Kerala IPL franchise in 2010. Tharoor finally resigned as a result of Modi's allegations.
     

    Lalit Modi's Twitter

    Modi was suspended from the BCCI shortly after the 2010 IPL concluded due to allegations of misbehaviour, indiscipline, and financial issues. After a commission judged him guilty of these allegations, BCCI opened a probe against him and banned him for life in 2013. Modi refuted all claims and attributed them to political rivals. Modi relocated to London just before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opened an inquiry on him for potential financial irregularities.
     

    Getty

    Modi is the president and managing director of Modi Enterprises and the executive director of Godfrey Phillips India. He is a member of a prominent business family. Also Read: SUSHMITA SEN FINDS HER LOVE IN LALIT MODI; TAKE A LOOK AT HER NET WORTH

     

    Getty

    Now he is in the news again, turning to social media to announce his romance with Sushmita by posting pictures. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the post. Also Read: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's romantic photos break the Internet; set social media on fire

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi s romantic photos break the Internet set social media on fire gcw

    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's romantic photos break the Internet; set social media on fire

    A new beginning: Lalit Modi weds Sushmita Sen; shares photos on social media

    'A new beginning': Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen; shares photos on social media

    Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer sister targets Rhea Chakraborty, calls it a 'huge conspiracy' RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer sister targets Rhea Chakraborty, calls it a 'huge conspiracy'

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail term in human trafficking case, arrested RBA

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail term in human trafficking case, arrested

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab RBA

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: India Yuzvendra Chahal 4-for restricts England to 246; netizens contained-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal's 4-for restricts England to 246; netizens contained

    Sushmita Sen finds her love in Lalit Modi take a look at former Miss Universe net worth gcw

    Sushmita Sen finds her love in Lalit Modi; take a look at her net worth

    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi s romantic photos break the Internet set social media on fire gcw

    Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's romantic photos break the Internet; set social media on fire

    A new beginning: Lalit Modi weds Sushmita Sen; shares photos on social media

    'A new beginning': Lalit Modi dating Sushmita Sen; shares photos on social media

    Controversy over 'namaz at Lulu Mall' in Lucknow; Hindu group makes 'Love Jihad' claim

    Controversy over 'namaz at Lulu Mall' in Lucknow; Hindu group makes 'Love Jihad' claim

    Recent Videos

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon