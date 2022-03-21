Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Gayathri aka Dolly D Cruz? How did she die? Read what police say

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    Telugu actor Gayathri also known as Dolly D Cruz died in a horrific road accident while returning from a Holi party

    Dolly D Cruze, also known as Gayathri on Instagram, is no more. According to news sources, she died in a car accident while returning from a Holi party on Friday night.
     

    Gayathri travelled with a friend named Rohit, who lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a divider in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. She was accompanied by her friend Rohit who was driving the car, which lost control and rammed into a divider. Gayathri died on the spot. However, her friend survived after being rushed to a hospital.
     

    The over-speeding car first collided with Maheshwari, who was watering the plants outside Ella Hotel and then turned turtle, injuring Gayatri and her friend Rohit severely. While Maheshwari died on the scene, Gayathri succumbed to her injuries while going to the hospital the same night. Gayatri's friend Rohit, who was driving, is fighting for his life.
     

    Image: Dolly D Cruze/Instagram

    "Rohit and Gayatri were on their way back from a Holi Party on Friday night when the automobile incident happened," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police- Cyberabad Traffic (Gachibowli) P Naveen Kumar.

    "We've taken blood samples. "Police are looking into whether or whether the motorist was under the influence of drugs or alcohol," he told a local media house.

    Image: Dolly D Cruze/Instagram

    "The two were driving a Ford Eco-Sport automobile at excessive speeds when they hit with N Maheswari, a gardener. The automobile then flipped and smashed on a walkway "He stated.

    Kumar also said that the event occurred when they were travelling towards the IIT-Hyderabad intersection, located within Cyberabad traffic limits. A case has been filed, and more investigation is underway.
     

    Her co-actor Surekha Vani shared the sad news of Gayathri’s death. Shocked over the sudden and tragic demise, Surekha posted a tragic note for her co-actor. "How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze (sic)," she wrote. Also Read: Did you know 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri was accused of harassment?

    Gayatri is a well-known Tollywood Junior Actor and YouTuber. Dolly D Cruze is another name for her. In addition to acting in several short films, she was the lead character in the popular Telugu web series 'Madam Sir Madam Anthe'. On the other hand, Maheshwari was a native of Lankala village in Narva Mandal of Narayanpet district. Also Read: Tamil, Telugu Youtuber turned actress Gayathri passes away in tragic car accident

