Did you know 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri was accused of harassment?

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is currently on cloud nine because of his film 'The Kashmir Files' had once grabbed headlines for allegedly harassing Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta. Currently, Vivek Agnihotri is in the news for his hard-hitting film The Kashmir Files, which is on the exodus of The Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 90s.



The filmmaker has been appreciated worldwide and received accolades for his film, not just that, and The Kashmir Files has been breaking several records at the box office. Even Aamir Khan also promoted and asked people to watch The Kashmir Files.

But, a few years back, during the MeToo movement, Tanushree Dutta, a former Miss India had accused of harassment on Vivek Agnihotri while shooting a film named Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets in 2005.

Recollecting what happened, the actress revealed some facts with India Today, she said, " I was wearing a towel on my costume and standing behind the camera. This guy (Vivek Agnihotri) wanted me to give cues to an actor (Irrfan). It was an actor's close-up. It was not even my shot. I was not even going to be in the shot. It was the actor's close-up and he had to just look at something and give expressions. This director told me, 'Jao jaake kapde utaar ke nacho, usko cues do."

Back in 2018, in a conversation with a news portal, Tanushree added that late actor Irrfan Khan later came to her rescue.