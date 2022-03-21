Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil, Telugu Youtuber turned actress Gayathri passes away in tragic car accident

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    The 26-year-old actress was returning from Holy celebrations when the fatal accident took place.

    Image: Dolly D Cruze/Instagram

    In a shocking turn of events, Telugu actress Gayathri, also known as Dolly D Cruze, passed away at the age of 26. Gayathri worked predominantly in the Telugu and Tamil industries. The 26-year-old met with a tragic car accident in Hyderabad’s Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area when she was returning from the Holi celebration, reportedly.

    Image: Dolly D Cruze/Instagram

    After the news of her sad demise came to the fore, people including the actress’s fans started pouring in condolence messages for Gayathri.

    ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi gets emotional as a Telugu doctor refuses to leave Ukraine without his pets

    Image: Dolly D Cruze/Instagram

    According to a media report, Gayathri’s one friend ‘Rathod’ was behind the wheels when the fatal accident took place on the night of March 18, Friday. Gayathri’s friend had lost control over the car when it hit a divider and the car turned turtle on the road. The actress was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, the doctors were unable to save her as she succumbed to injuries.

    Image: Dolly D Cruze/Instagram

    Other than Gayathri, another 38-year-old woman, a pedestrian, also lost her life in the tragic incident. The deceased came underneath the vehicle as it overturned after the crash.

    ALSO READ: Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    Image: Dolly D Cruze/Instagram

    Gayathri, who goes by her real name Dolly D Cruze, gained recognition as a Youtuber first before becoming an actress in the Telugu and Tamil industries. She was seen in the web series, Madam Sir Madam Anthe. Other than that, Gayathri was also seen playing roles in various short films. Her Youtube channel ‘Jalsa Rayudu’ was a hit that brought her fame and also her entry into the two industries.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels backless top and white shorts drb

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels, backless top and white shorts

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement announces it with farewell tour of new Legendaddy album drb

    Daddy Yankee declares his retirement; announces it with farewell tour of new ‘Legendaddy’ album

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she is a star already drb

    These 5 videos of Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni prove she’s a star already

    kpop Watch BTS Jin Suga and Jungkook try to ignore V here is why

    Watch: BTS’s Jin, Suga and Jungkook try to ignore V; here is why

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur RCB

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur

    Recent Stories

    Is Deepika Padukone copying Kim Kardashian, flashing middle finger to media? Leaked pictures out RCB

    Is Deepika Padukone copying Kim Kardashian, flashing middle finger to media? Leaked pictures out

    FA Cup 2021-22 quarterfinals: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea in semis; Everton stunned-ayh

    FA Cup 2021-22: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea in semis; Everton stunned

    Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways with 100 passengers onboard redirected to Karachi due to emergency - ADT

    Delhi-Doha Qatar Airways with 100 passengers onboard redirected to Karachi due to emergency

    Did you know 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri was accused of harassment? RCB

    Did you know 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri was accused of harassment?

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels backless top and white shorts drb

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels, backless top and white shorts

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic snt

    ISL 2021-22 runner-up Kerala Blasters' will fight back next year, believes coach Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    football Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's Marquez snt

    Kattimani is one of the best goalkeepers in India, says ISL champions Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Playing in front of the fans will make job easy, says Kerala Blasters coach

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team admits Hyderabad FC's coach snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final: Kerala Blasters are a strong team, admits Hyderabad FC's coach

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon