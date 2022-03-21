Tamil, Telugu Youtuber turned actress Gayathri passes away in tragic car accident

The 26-year-old actress was returning from Holy celebrations when the fatal accident took place.

In a shocking turn of events, Telugu actress Gayathri, also known as Dolly D Cruze, passed away at the age of 26. Gayathri worked predominantly in the Telugu and Tamil industries. The 26-year-old met with a tragic car accident in Hyderabad’s Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area when she was returning from the Holi celebration, reportedly.

After the news of her sad demise came to the fore, people including the actress’s fans started pouring in condolence messages for Gayathri. ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi gets emotional as a Telugu doctor refuses to leave Ukraine without his pets

According to a media report, Gayathri’s one friend ‘Rathod’ was behind the wheels when the fatal accident took place on the night of March 18, Friday. Gayathri’s friend had lost control over the car when it hit a divider and the car turned turtle on the road. The actress was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, the doctors were unable to save her as she succumbed to injuries.

Other than Gayathri, another 38-year-old woman, a pedestrian, also lost her life in the tragic incident. The deceased came underneath the vehicle as it overturned after the crash. ALSO READ: Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

