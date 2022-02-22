  • Facebook
    Who is Anupama's real husband? Know Rupali Ganguly's love-story

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 7:44 PM IST
    TV Actress Rupali Ganguly playing the role of Anupamaa in the popular TV show Anupamaa's husband left his foreign job to marry Rupali Ganguly

    Rupali Ganguly is one of the popular TV stars in India. She is currently playing the lead role in the popular TV show Anupamaa. TV show Anupamaa is one of the most loved daily soap on television with TRPs. Anupama is currently ruling our television and topping the BARC ratings every week. 
     

    TV actress Rupali Ganguly, gained fame from the 2003 Star Plus show Sanjivani, where she played the role of Dr. Simran. After the show's success, Rupali appeared in many shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bidaai, etc. Rupali received further recognition with her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Also Read: Know Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's net worth, age, education, husband and more

    Rupali Ganguly is married to a businessman in 2013, Ashwin K Verma. Rupali and Ashwin were friends for over 10 years before getting married. About 5 years before their wedlock, Rupali discovers that she and Ashwin are in love. The couple has a son. 
     

    Before marrying Rupali, Ashwin worked as a VP for an insurance company in the USA. He also worked as an ad filmmaker. However, Ashwin allegedly quit his job and moved to India to stay with Rupali in Mumbai.
     

    In an interview with TOI, Ashwin talked about their married, "Everything happened suddenly. Ashwin’s sister and brother-in-law came from Chicago, and they said why don’t you guys get married? He was to return on February 8. When Rupali spoke to her brother, he was surprised. However, his father was cool on this, while mother's answer was even more amazing. Rupali’s mother then said, “Let’s still have a month, we’ll manage.”
     

    Yes, Rupali got married in a hurry that she did not get the time to sew the blouse with the saree and then she worked by fitting the old saree blouse. In an interview, Rupali said that Pandit was in a rush while getting married because she had to go to another wedding. Also Read: Anupamaa update: What happened on Valentine's Day? Have Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa become neighbours?

     

