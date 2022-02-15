Know Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's net worth, age, education, husband and more

Rupali Ganguly, who is now playing the role of Anupamaa, was a hotel management graduate before she joining theatre; know more about the actress

TV show Anupamaa is one of the most loved daily soap on television right now, with TRPs nothing less than 4 every week. Anupama is presently ruling our television and topping the BARC ratings every week. The show, Anupamaa, has a gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists to keep the audience glued to their screens.



Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show. Anupamaa is played by popular TV actress Rupali Ganguly, who gained fame from 2003 Star Plus show Sanjivani, where she played the role of Dr. Simran.



After the show's success, Rupali Ganguly appeared in many shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bidaai, etc. Rupali received further recognition with her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.



Rupali Ganguly's father is a famous film director Anil Ganguly in Kolkata. She made her acting debut at age seven with her father's film Saaheb. Rupali also took part in a reality game show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.



Rupali Ganguly is a 43-years-old married to a businessman Ashwin K Verma. She has a son, born on 25 August 2013. She studied hotel management and theatre before being chosen for the lead role in a television show.



According to media reports, Rupali Ganguly's net worth is around 12 crores. Rupali is one of the highest-paid TV actresses in the industry.