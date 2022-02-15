  • Facebook
    Anupamaa update: What happened on Valentine's Day? Have Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa become neighbours?

    First Published Feb 15, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
    Today, the episode started with Anupamaa wondering why is Anuj still napping at 9 am. She lets him sleep and recognises a tradition to get dressed early in the morning on Valentine's Day; read on

    Anupamaa update: What happened on Valentine's Day? Have Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa become neighbours? RCB

    Rajan and Deepa Shahi's Anupamaa will witness some lovely moments in the forthcoming episodes. The Febuary 15, episode started with Anupamaa wondering why is Anuj still sleeping at 9 am. She lets him sleep and realises a tradition to get dressed early in the morning on Valentine's Day. 
     

    Anupamaa update: What happened on Valentine's Day? Have Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa become neighbours? RCB

    Anupamaa switches on the radio and begins dancing to Govinda's popular song 'Tu mera hero no. 1' while doing her daily tasks. Just then, Anuj wakes up and is happy to see Anupamaa in a happy mood. Anuj tells Anupamaa that in the song, they have used the word 'Sona', which can mean gold, sleeping or calling somebody as babu-Shona, he asks her which Sona she was directed to and to whom. Anupamaa thanks him for such a clear input on the song. 
     

    Anupamaa update: What happened on Valentine's Day? Have Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa become neighbours? RCB

    Meanwhile, at the Shah house Baa wishes Bapuji on Valentine's Day. The whole Shah family joins in the hall. And Baa and Bapuji later questioned them what they will do today. While Paritosh tells them that he has a lot of work at the office and hasn't planned anything yet, Samar informs them that he has prepared a surprise for Nandini. Kavya also tells them that she has prepared something special for Vanraj. Baa teases her that she has acted differently since the day Vanraj has become flourishing. Baa later asks Samar why he came so early from Anupamaa's house. Samar tells her that he was out with a friend and couldn't go to Anupamaa's house. 
     

    Anupamaa update: What happened on Valentine's Day? Have Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa become neighbours? RCB

    Afterwards, while Anuj and Anupamaa are speaking, Baa calls Anupamaa and blasts at her for letting Anuj stay for the night at her place. She tells because of her, Pakhi and Kinjal will have to deal with the insults of the world. Anuj hears all this and leaves from there. 
     

    Anupamaa update: What happened on Valentine's Day? Have Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa become neighbours? RCB

    Anuj goes out and feels terrible that Anupamaa had to hear so much because of him. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is anxious about Anuj and is waiting impatiently for him. Once he returns, Anupamaa asks him why he left without telling her. She shuts the door and asks him to go back to his home. Anuj then discovers that the flat has his name plate in front of Anupamaa's. Anupamaa then tells him that she asked the owner to take the house, and she agreed. Anupamaa gives Anuj the keys and asks him to not disturb her for small things that neighbours usually ask for. A happy Anuj goes into his new home. 
     

    Anupamaa update: What happened on Valentine's Day? Have Anuj Kapadia, Anupamaa become neighbours? RCB

    We will see that Kinjal plans a date night with Paritosh on Valentine's Day in the upcoming episodes. At the same time, Samar and Nandini enjoy some quality time together at the dance academy. Kavya also has planned a surprise for Vanraj, and even Anupamaa plans to enjoy the day with Anuj. To know what happens next, keep watching your favourate TV show Anupamaa.    
     

