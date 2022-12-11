Who is Aleksandar Alex Ilic? Is Disha Patani dating the model? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has recently been in the spotlight for her rumoured relationship with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, following her separation from Tiger Shroff. This is how the model reacted.



Disha Patani has recently made headlines for her rumoured separation from Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Fans of Disha and Tiger were taken aback by the news. Even though they never made their relationship public, their regular hangouts, trips, and social media PDA revealed a lot about their love affair.



Once again, none of the two stars has confirmed their purported separation. Despite all of this, it has been rumoured that the Baaghi 2 actress has found new love and is dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic.



Who is Aleksandar Alex Ilic?

He is said to be Disha's close buddy and gym trainer. In response to the relationship rumours, he stated in an interview with ETimes that he met the actress during his early days in Mumbai. They were even flatmates in 2015, and she was also with the same agency. They bonded fast, according to Aleksandar, and they both care about fitness, which helped them bond.

"We spent a lot of time together at the house. "We became good friends," he explained. Disha, according to Aleksandar, has been like family to him, and they have been there for one other in this competitive pitch.



"I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks," Aleksandar remarked of his relationship with Disha. I'm not sure why folks have to guess what's going on. The problem is that we already know the truth. Why can't they just let others live their lives in peace? We simply giggle at these stories."



