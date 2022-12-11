Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Aleksandar Alex Ilic? Is Disha Patani dating the model? Here's what we know

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 5:42 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani has recently been in the spotlight for her rumoured relationship with Aleksandar Alex Ilic, following her separation from Tiger Shroff. This is how the model reacted.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani has recently made headlines for her rumoured separation from Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Fans of Disha and Tiger were taken aback by the news. Even though they never made their relationship public, their regular hangouts, trips, and social media PDA revealed a lot about their love affair. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Once again, none of the two stars has confirmed their purported separation. Despite all of this, it has been rumoured that the Baaghi 2 actress has found new love and is dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Who is Aleksandar Alex Ilic?
    He is said to be Disha's close buddy and gym trainer. In response to the relationship rumours, he stated in an interview with ETimes that he met the actress during his early days in Mumbai. They were even flatmates in 2015, and she was also with the same agency. They bonded fast, according to Aleksandar, and they both care about fitness, which helped them bond. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "We spent a lot of time together at the house. "We became good friends," he explained. Disha, according to Aleksandar, has been like family to him, and they have been there for one other in this competitive pitch.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks," Aleksandar remarked of his relationship with Disha. I'm not sure why folks have to guess what's going on. The problem is that we already know the truth. Why can't they just let others live their lives in peace? We simply giggle at these stories."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

     “I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess what is going on. Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.” Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger have remained silent about their purported romance and split. According to sources, the two split up after six years of dating but remained amicable and excellent friends, with no bitter feelings.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    5 years on a journey for eternity - Virushka Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in-ayh

    '5 years on a journey for eternity' - 'Virushka' celebrates 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in

    Joaquin Phoenix Joker Folie a Deux first look as Arthur Fleck is out RBA

    Joaquin Phoenix: Joker: Folie à Deux's first look as Arthur Fleck is out

    Yashoda on OTT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu received love and praise from netizens RBA

    Yashoda on OTT: Samantha Ruth Prabhu received love and praise from netizens

    Sushant Singh Rajput's flat where he was found dead is available for rent at rupees 5 lakh after 2.5 years RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput's flat where he was found dead is available for rent at rupees 5 lakh after 2.5 years

    Netizens slam Milind Soman for genderising dishwashing one asked Detergent mein bhi gender hota hai? RBA

    Netizens slam Milind Soman for genderising dishwashing; one asked ‘Detergent mein bhi gender hota hai?’ Video

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY video photos Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua BOLD dance moves in Hili Palang Ke Palai go VIRAL RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's BOLD dance moves in ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ go VIRAL

    5 years on a journey for eternity - Virushka Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma celebrate 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in-ayh

    '5 years on a journey for eternity' - 'Virushka' celebrates 5th wedding anniversary; wishes pour in

    Cyclone Mandous: One dead, over 5000 hectares of crop damaged in Andhra Pradesh; check details AJR

    Cyclone Mandous: One dead, over 5000 hectares of crop damaged in Andhra Pradesh; check details

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's bedroom romance is loved by their fans-WATCH NOW RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's bedroom romance is loved by their fans-WATCH NOW

    CBSE Class 10, 12 exam date sheets on social media fake; officials to announce schedule soon AJR

    CBSE Class 10, 12 exam date sheets on social media fake; officials to announce schedule soon

    Recent Videos

    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon