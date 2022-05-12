Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Adele’s ex-hubby Simon Konecki dating? Find out

    First Published May 12, 2022, 7:23 PM IST

    Adele has happily moved in with her boyfriend Rich Paul. Meanwhile, do you know who is her former husband, Simon Konecki, dating?

    

    Adele recently moved in with her yearlong boyfriend and sports agent, Rich Paul. The singer broke the news about her live-in relationship on social media by sharing a slew of pictures of the couple. Since the time Adele’s ‘move in’ news has been doing rounds, it has once again brought her former husband Simon Konecki into the news. While Adele’s happily in love with her boyfriend, do you know who is her ex-hubby in love with? From his love life to net worth and more, here is all you need to know about Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

    

    Born in New York City on April 17, 1974, Adele’s ex-husband Simon Konecki was brought up by his parents Andrew Konecki and Rosemary Konecki in England, along with his two younger siblings - Victoria Konecki and Alexandra Konecki. Simon completed his school at Prestigious Boys School and went to Elton College to obtain his degree.

    ALSO READ: WHO IS ADELE'S LIVE-IN BOYFRIEND RICH PAUL? FROM MANAGING NBA STARS, NET WORTH AND MORE

    

    So, who is Simon Konecki dating? Well, the answer is, no one. Simon continues to be single ever since his divorce with Adele. While Adele is in love with Rich Paul, Simon is loving his singlehood.

    ALSO READ: Confirmed! Adele has moved in together with boyfriend Rich Paul

    

    Before marrying Adele, Simon Konecki got married to Clary Fisher in 2003. However, they parted ways after four years of marriage. After that, Simon fell in love with Adele and started dating her in 2011. A year after that, in 2012, they sealed their relationship with a kiss and got married.

    

    Adele and Simon got a divorce in the year 2019. The ex-couple, Simon and Adele, have a child from their marriage. After their divorce, the custody of their child was given to Adele.

    A businessman by profession, Simon Konecki’s net worth is reported to be around $ 5 million to $ 10 million. There are reports that before joining a Non-Profit Organisation, Simon used to work as a broker. He is also the founder of ‘Drop4Drop’.

