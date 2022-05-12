Who is Adele's live-in boyfriend Rich Paul? From managing NBA stars, net worth and more

Singer Adele has confirmed she's moved in with boyfriend Rich Paul after a year of dating as she shared a snap of them outside their new home.

Image: Adele/Instagram

Adele has confirmed she's moved in with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, after a year of dating as the popular singer shared a photograph of the couple outside their new love nest after reportedly splurging 58 million dollars on the 3.5-acre property previously owned by Sylvester Stallone.

Image: Adele/Instagram

The 34-year-old star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of loved-up snaps of the couple, including one where they both held up the keys to their abode. Even as fans go gaga over the Easy on Me singer's latest post, here's all you need to know about Rich Paul. Also read: Confirmed! Adele has moved in together with boyfriend Rich Paul

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rich Paul is a popular American sports agent who founded the Klutch Sports Group in 2012. The agency, which manages iconic basketball player LeBron James who is also said to be Paul's best friend, also provides services to a host of other NBA players.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Born on December 16, 1981, in Cleveland, Paul attended a private Roman Catholic high school. After his graduation, he began selling vintage basketball jerseys out of the boot of his car. It is believed that Paul met LeBron James in 2002 when he sold him a Magic Johnson jersey. Thus began their friendship.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The two reportedly kept in touch, and Paul entered the LA Lakers star's inner circle. He also began working professionally under Leon Rose, who had negotiated James' extension with the Cavaliers in 2006, at Creative Artists Agency.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 2012, Paul left Rose and CAA to start his own agency, Klutch Sports Group and took James with him. The Los Angeles-based sports agency manages star clients like Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green, Miles Bridges, JR Smith, Aaron Gordon, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. According to reports, by 2019, Klutch Sports Group boasted a roster of 25 clients and brokered over 1 billion dollars in contracts.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Off the back of his successful career managing some of the biggest NBA basketball stars, it's been reported Rich Paul's net worth is an estimated 120 million dollars. He is now reportedly penning his memoir, called Lucky Me, which Paul hopes will 'uplift and inspire those who lived this and educate those who didn't'.

Image: Getty Images

The Klutch Sports Group founder is also active on social media, with more than 365,000 followers on Instagram, where he mainly posts about his various clients.

Image: Adele/Instagram