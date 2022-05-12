Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Confirmed! Adele has moved in together with boyfriend Rich Paul

    First Published May 12, 2022, 6:30 AM IST

    Adele has confirmed that she has moved in together with her sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul. The singer also shared a slew of pictures of them together.

    Image: Adele/Instagram

    Good news for all the Adele fans! The 34-year-old singer had confirmed that she has now moved in with her yearlong boyfriend and sports agent, Rich Paul. Adele posed with her six years elder boyfriend, outside their lavish residence that has a sprawling lush green garden at the front.

    Adele shared a slew of pictures of her boyfriend Rich Paul and herself. Among those, the first photograph is where the singer is posing with her boyfriend and the two are seen holding a set of keys to their home. While sharing the pictures, Adele wrote: "Time flies 💋 ✨ ♥️."

    Image: Adele/Instagram

    ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker Adele followed this picture with a few more photographs of the couple wherein they are seen sharing some happy, cosy and adorable moments. These moments got beautifully captured in the lens, reflecting how happy they are together. These photographs were basically some of the unseen moments of the couple which Adele has now shared with her Instagram family to announce the happy news.

    Image: Getty Images

    Adele and Simon Konecki got married in the year 2018. However, their marriage didn’t last long as they filed for a divorce, just a year after their wedding. Soon after their split, Simon moved in across Adele’s £10.5m Beverly Hills mansion.

    Image: Adele/Instagram

    Adele and Rich Paul share a property portfolio worth $65 million that comes with homes circling Los Angeles and London. The singer previously lived with Simon Konecki, her former husband. Adele and Simon share a nine-year-old son Angelo.

    Image: Adele/Instagram

    One of the pictures showed Adele pretending to be an employee at a restaurant who is serving Rich Paul a burger while in another picture, rich is seen kissing his ladylove Adele, moments before one of her shows.

