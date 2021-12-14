Where is Jacqueline Fernandez? Here's WHERE the actress is busy (Read Details)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its charge sheet related to the money laundering case against; Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly said that she got “spoofed” by a conman named Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez is busy with her new projects and the ongoing money laundering case on Sukesh Chandrashekhar. It is said that the conman had spoofed phone calls to fool Jacqueline Fernandez into believing that the call came from the office of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed to have gifted Jacqueline is worth crores of rupees from Tiffany bracelet to Louis Vuitton shoes to Chanel, Gucci, Birkin bags to Mini Cooper and more items that alleged conman is claimed to have gifted.

Mobile number spoofing has been a widespread means for scammers to connect with influential people. This scam began around 2004 and required specialised skills to spoof a mobile. On the other hand, the actress is currently shooting for the Rohit Shetty film, Cirkus. The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead; after that she will join the sets of Attack.

Talking about Jacqueline's schedules, the actress shares about her work and shooting schedule. Currently, she is working for Cirkus and soon will wrap. Next, she will be off to the sets of Attack and we are shooting for a romantic song in some beautiful location.



Jacqueline also added, "It's going to be super fun filming it with John Abraham. As I have been shooting for Cirkus, I haven't had time for rehearsals, so before the shoot, we will have some time, but it will more or less be directly on the sets."

