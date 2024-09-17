When Sherlyn Chopra REVEALED she had to sleep with men for work and money

Sherlyn Chopra made surprising assertions in a series of tweets back in 2012. She wrote about being solicited by several people for paid sex and how, during her difficult period, she would become intimate for money.

Sherlyn Chopra is a controversial figure in the film industry. The actress is well-known for her outgoing personality in public, on social media, and in films. She was the first to appear in American Playboy Magazine. She has appeared in several films, including Kamasutra 3D and Maya. Sherlyn now frequently makes headlines for her daring views. Recently, an old tweet of her discussing sleeping with men for money resurfaced.

Sherlyn Chopra made surprising assertions in a series of tweets back in 2012. She wrote about being solicited by several people for paid sex and how, during her difficult period, she would become intimate for money. However, that is in the past, and she does not continue it now. In a tweet, she also stated that the purpose of her confession is not to seek sympathy or project herself as a 'bad girl gone good,' but to just state the facts.

Sherlyn got frank, stating that she is receiving contact information in Twitter DMs and on her website from folks seeking physical connection with her for a fee. She added, "In the past, on various occasions, I've had sex 4 money...out of all my past experiences of paid sex, there's not a single one that I remember."

Sherlyn Chopra explained how her tweet was misread and what she intended by it. The Kamasutra 3D actor revealed that when she first entered the entertainment industry, she dated guys considerably older than her, who subsequently lavished her with extravagant presents. She took her time releasing the needy relationships that lacked affection. The purpose of her big confession was to introduce the 'born-again' Sherlyn and bring closure to her past.

