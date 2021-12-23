When Rashmika Mandanna called KGF star Yash 'Big Showoff'; read details

Actress Rashmika Mandanna once called KGF actor Yash, a 'Big Showoff' in the Kannada film industry.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun in the lead. The film has collected around it Rs 150 crores for six days. If reports are to be believed, the action thriller will soon cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.



This is just the starting for Rashmika, and she will soon be seen in two big Bollywood movies Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta. She is also shooting for

Telugu film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu.

Rashmika, originally from the Kannada film industry, was caught in controversy for calling KGF actor and south superstar Yash as a 'Big Showoff' in the Sandalwood industry. She later got heavily trolled and backlash from Yash fans. Also Read: Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for THIS dress; netizens say 'pant pehen na bhool gayi kya?'

This incident happened in 2017, when Rashmika was questioned in an interview to share her thoughts on who she thinks is a big showoff in the Sandalwood industry. First, she looked pretty doubtful while naming the person but later asked and took Yash's name.

This statement annoyed Yash fans that they started trolling Rashmika on social media and demanded an apology from her. Not just that, Kannada filmmaker film director Santhosh Anandram expressed his dislike over her statement and shared his views on Facebook.