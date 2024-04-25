Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kerala expects huge voter turnout amid heatwave warning

    As voters prepare to cast their ballots, 194 candidates are vying for seats across 20 constituencies in the state. With 2.77 crore voters expected to participate, polling will take place across 25,231 booths. Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that there is a possibility of heat waves in the Palakkad district and that the temperature will rise in 11 districts.

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is reaching the polling booth tomorrow without any loss of enthusiasm despite the intense heat. In the final hour, political fronts and candidates are making last-minute efforts to secure maximum votes. As voters prepare to cast their ballots, 194 candidates are vying for seats across 20 constituencies in the state. With 2.77 crore voters expected to participate, polling will take place across 25,231 booths.

    The 2019 Lok Sabha elections witnessed Kerala achieving its highest voter turnover in three decades. With over 80 percent of voters actively participating in several constituencies, the statewide polling stood at 77.84 percent. Notably, northern Lok Sabha constituencies such as Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Vadakara, and Kannur recorded the highest turnout. The polling in Alappuzha crossed 80 percent.

    The voters in Kerala are braving intense heat as they head to the polling booths for the Lok Sabha election. The first phase of polling across the country saw a turnout of less than 4%, with the heat wave being cited as a contributing factor.

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of heat waves in the Palakkad district and that the temperature will rise in 11 districts. The temperature will rise in Palakkad up to 41 degrees and Kollam up to 39 degrees. Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kannur districts will see a high of 37 degrees and Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts will see a high of 36 degrees. 

