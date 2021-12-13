When Rashmika Mandanna's parents disowned her; here's what happened next

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna, who had a dreamy vacay in Paris, shared that her parents once said that her parents had disowned her

Last month actress Rashmika Mandanna had jetted off to Paris to enjoy a relaxing vacay where she was seen having yummy Italian food, enjoying shopping, roaming around the street of Paris, Eiffel Tower visit and more. She is quite a busy actress now; after compleating her two Bollywood films Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan she is all set for her next big release with Telugu star Allu Arjun is Pushpa.

In the film Pushpa, she is essaying the role of Srivalli, who is the love interest of Alli Arjun. Rashmika even said she was excited to shoot the film that audiences eagerly waited to watch.

Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika will play the lead roles in Sukumar's movie. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film. In an interview, Rashmika revealed that she worked for more than 18 months for the film that she did go to see her parents back home. Also Read: Here's how Rashmika Mandanna surprised her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun

Hence, Rashmika thought that her parents had disowned her, and she asked Sukumar if he would like to adopt her, she would then send her adoption forms to him. Also Read: Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun?

Rashmika, one of the most well-known female leads in Tollywood. Rashmika has also left behind top actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah and Kajal Aggarwal by garnering 25 million followers on the photo-sharing app.