Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog

Discover the latest twist in Indian cricketer Shubman Gill's personal life as he moves on from his rumoured romance with Sara Tendulkar to a newfound relationship with Maria Arroyog, sparking gossip and speculation among fans and media.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill finds himself in the limelight once again, but this time it's not for his exceptional cricket skills. Reports suggest that the young talent has parted ways with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and has found love in the arms of Maria Arroyog, a Spanish national.

Speculations about Gill and Sara's relationship had been circulating for over four years, with glimpses of their alleged romance at various events. Despite their public appearances together, neither confirmed their relationship status officially.

Recently, rumours gained traction when a Reddit user shared a screenshot showing Maria attending one of Gill's matches and following his private Instagram account. This revelation swiftly spread across social media platforms, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

During a recent match between GT and DC, Maria was spotted cheering Gill from the stands, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. Gill's reaction to Maria's presence on the screen only added to the buzz surrounding their budding romance.

Also Read: Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times DC captain Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black outfits