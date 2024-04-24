Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog

    Discover the latest twist in Indian cricketer Shubman Gill's personal life as he moves on from his rumoured romance with Sara Tendulkar to a newfound relationship with Maria Arroyog, sparking gossip and speculation among fans and media.

    cricket Shubman Gill breaks up with Sara Tendulkar; Meet his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Arroyog osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    Indian cricketer Shubman Gill finds himself in the limelight once again, but this time it's not for his exceptional cricket skills. Reports suggest that the young talent has parted ways with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and has found love in the arms of Maria Arroyog, a Spanish national.

    Speculations about Gill and Sara's relationship had been circulating for over four years, with glimpses of their alleged romance at various events. Despite their public appearances together, neither confirmed their relationship status officially.

    Recently, rumours gained traction when a Reddit user shared a screenshot showing Maria attending one of Gill's matches and following his private Instagram account. This revelation swiftly spread across social media platforms, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

    During a recent match between GT and DC, Maria was spotted cheering Gill from the stands, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. Gill's reaction to Maria's presence on the screen only added to the buzz surrounding their budding romance.

    Also Read: Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times DC captain Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black outfits

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lara Dutta applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Muslim quota comments, 'Your beliefs are..' RKK

    Lara Dutta applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Muslim quota comments, 'Your beliefs are..'

    What will be the wedding venue for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Big Day? RKK

    What will be the wedding venue for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Big Day?

    cricket IPL 2024: SRH captain Pat Cummins delivers iconic Telugu movies' dialogues, gestures in 'Pushpa' style (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: SRH captain Pat Cummins delivers iconic Telugu movies' dialogues, gestures in 'Pushpa' style (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP MP Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra's advice against contesting polls, says 'He Didn't Like It' RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP MP Hema Malini reveals Dharmendra's advice against contesting polls

    Nayattu: Telugu version of Malayalam thriller movie to release on THIS date; Check rkn

    Nayattu: Telugu version of Malayalam thriller movie to release on THIS date; Check

    Recent Stories

    Ameesha Patel HOT, SEXY pictures: 6 times the actress showed off her BOLD body RKK

    Ameesha Patel HOT, SEXY pictures: 6 times the actress showed off her BOLD body

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka electoral body takes action over BJP's controversial tweet, FIR lodged AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Karnataka electoral body takes action over BJP's controversial tweet, FIR lodged

    Lara Dutta applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Muslim quota comments, 'Your beliefs are..' RKK

    Lara Dutta applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Muslim quota comments, 'Your beliefs are..'

    Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times DC captain Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black outfits osf

    Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times DC captain Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black outfits

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 41000 police personnel deployed in Kerala for election security anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 41,000 police personnel deployed in Kerala for election security

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon