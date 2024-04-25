IAF's surveillance aircraft crashes near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Court of Inquiry ordered (WATCH)

A “remotely piloted aircraft” of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Thursday morning. The IAF said the aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie.

A remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) met with an accident near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Thursday during a routine training sortie. According to IAF, no damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A court of inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.

"One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," the Indian Air Force posted on X.

As per reports, the UAV crashed in an open area in Dhani Jajiya village, approximately 30 kilometers from Jaisalmer district headquarters. Fire tenders soon rushed to the site to douse the burning debris. Air Force officials were also at the spot.

Earlier on March 12, a Tejas light combat aircraft crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The pilot successfully ejected following the crash and there were no casualties.

Jaisalmer Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Singh said that there was no loss of property or human life in the crash near Kalla residential colony.