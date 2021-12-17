Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for THIS dress; netizens say 'pant pehen na bhool gayi kya?'

Rashmika Mandanna was papped at the airport wearing a pink coloured T-shirt dress and the netizens instantly trolled her.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is one cloud nine with the reviews of her latest release Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun. Recently the actress was in Mumbai to promote her film with Allu Arjun. She did some hook steps from her song, with her fans at the press meet held in Mumbai.



At the press meet, Rashmika spoke in Hindi, for which she got trolled on social media. An Instagram user wrote, “Now she is trying to be over cute.” One user wrote, “too much of anything will become over , she is trying hard now a days.” Also Read: Here's how Rashmika Mandanna surprised her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun

A few days ago, she got trolled again for the outfit she donned at the Mumbai airport. Rashmika has become shutterbugs favourite for her smile and how she talks to the media. She was papped at the airport wearing a pink coloured T-shirt dress, and the netizens immediately trolled her for the same.



Rashmika is also called the National crush because of her bubby nature and beauty. Rashmika has become a household name after her hit films from the South film industry like Kirik Party, Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.



Not she is all set to make her debut in Hindi films Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta. Recently in a promotional event of Pushpa, Allu Arjun talked about the actress and revealed calling the National Crush 'Crushmika'

