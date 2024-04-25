Marivillin Gopurangal: Malayalam movie starring Indrajith Sukumaran to release on THIS date

The movie Marivillin Gopurangal starring Indrajith along with Shruti Ramachandran, Vincy Aloysius, and Sarjano Khalid will hit theatres this May. The movie is directed by Arun Bose.

The Malayalam movie Marivillin Gopurangal starring Indrajith Sukumaran finally gets its release date. The movie starring Indrajith along with Shruti Ramachandran, Vincy Aloysius, and Sarjano Khalid will be released on May 10. The movie is directed by Arun Bose.

The makers of the movie earlier announced that the movie will hit theatres on February 12. However, the date was later shifted to April 12.

The movie will make entry with other movies including Malayalee from India and Tovino Thomas's Nadikar. Sai Kumar, Bindu Panicker, Vasishth Umesh, Johnny Antony, Salim Kumar, Vishnu Govind and others are playing other characters in the film.

The story of the film which belongs to the category of family entertainer has been prepared by the director and Pramod Mohan. The screenplay of the film is by Pramod Mohan.

This comedy film follows the amusing incidents in the life of two couples who live in Kochi. The teaser hinted a romantic comedy about the shifting aspects of modern relationships. Sarjano Khalid and Vincy Sony Aloshious play Rony and Meenakshi, who are in love and set to become parents, while his brothers Shinu and Sherin (Indrajith Sukumaran and Shruti Ramachandran) are married couples.



