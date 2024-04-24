Lara Dutta applauds Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Muslim quota comments, 'Your beliefs are..'

When asked about the Prime Minister's speech at a rally in Rajasthan, Lara Dutta stated that we are all people at the end of the day and it is quite tough to keep everyone happy all the time.

Actress Lara Dutta has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech, in which he stated that the Congress party committed to distributing the country's wealth among Muslims. While the PM's claims have been questioned, Lara Dutta praised him for being true to his views. "At the end of the day, you have to stand by what your beliefs are," she remarked in an interview, while her co-star in a new streaming series, Jimmy Shergill, stated that disloyal Indians require a reality check.

Lara Dutta's reaction to PM Modi's speech

When asked about the Prime Minister's speech at a rally in Rajasthan, Lara stated that we are all people at the end of the day and it is quite tough to keep everyone happy all the time. She said that if we as actors are not immune to trolling, neither is the Prime Minister of this country and we all take it in stride.

"You can't keep treading on eggshells because you don't want to anger either side. Somewhere along the process, you must remain true to your truth and values. And congratulations to him for having the fortitude to do so. At the end of the day, you must stick to your ideas," she added.

Lara Dutta's professional front

Lara Dutta is awaiting the release of her new web series, 'Rajneeti'. She was last seen in web series such as 'Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley' and more. She will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2024 film 'Welcome To The Jungle'.