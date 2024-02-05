WATCH: Urfi Javed makes outfit out of pillows, here's how netizens reacted

Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed frequently makes news for her daring clothing and fashion choices.

The fashion superstar is frequently mocked for her unusual ensembles, but Urfi always goes her way, unconcerned about the haters.

She recently took to Instagram to share a video of another outfit that she helped got created from pillows.

In the video, she is seen wearing a blue gown that has pillows coming out from top and bottom. He had her curly hair tied up in a bun.

Sharing the video she wrote, 'Monday Blues'. The outfit was inspired by fashion designer Caroline Hu.

With the outfit, Urfi showed her fans that by wearing this they could sleep anytime if they were out at a party.

Fans took to the comment section to drop their views and wrote that the outfit was uni. Some also suggested that it can be used to pillow fight with siblings.