Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's film mints outstanding numbers

The June 3 release of Vikram, starring Kama Haasan, is still doing well three weeks later. The movie is about to join the Rs 400 crore club.

The worldwide gross for Kamal Haasan's film Vikram is getting close to Rs 400 billion. The highest-grossing Tamil movie in Tamil Nadu, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had a strong 23rd day at the box office. On Day 23, the film made about Rs 3 crore in India, for a total of about Rs 225.03 Cr in India net.



On June 3, Vikram became a worldwide box office success. The movie, with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vikram is the highest-grossing Tamil movie in Tamil Nadu, and it will soon join the Rs 400 crore club, claims trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He wrote, "KamalHaasan's #Vikram is refusing to slow down at the box office. The film is all set to enter the Rs 400 crore club soon. #IndustryHitVikram #VikramHitlist (sic)."



On June 3, 2022, Lokesh Kanagaraj's high-octane action-comedy Vikram, which he also wrote and directed, was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The movie is a "spiritual successor" to the same-named movie from 1986. Haasan portrays RAW agent Arun Kumar in the film. RAW is India's external intelligence agency. He can be brutal at times and has no patience for criminals. In the movie, Suriya appears as Rolex.

