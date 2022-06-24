Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 Pictures: Travis Scott shares Kylie Jenner's nude picture from her HOT Playboy shoot

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

    Travis Scott shares an old photo of himself with NUDE. Kylie Jenner from the hot Playboy photoshoot with the cosmetics guru

     

    Travis Scott uploaded a flashback photo from Kylie Jenner's 2019 Playboy session on Instagram on Thursday, making it seem like he was thirsty after her.
     

    The 24-year-old beauty mogul was leaned up against the 31-year-old rapper in the picture, her bare rear facing the camera. Jenner buried her face in Scott's neck, an arm encircling his chiselled shoulders.
     

    Jenner was only wearing a woven cowboy hat and her waist-length raven hair down. The short IG Story film, which included the Playboy image taken straight from the pages of the venerable leisure magazine, was accompanied by a smiling emoji from the hitmaker.
     

    When Jenner, then 22 years old, posed for her first-ever Playboy spread in September 2019, it created quite a sensation. Scott oversaw the shoot and conducted the star's related interview.
     

    She acknowledged that she "never believed that I would pose for Playboy," but Travis had suggested the idea to her and explained that he would be in charge of the cover and creative direction as well as the image control. Because I believe in you and your goals, I believed it was the ideal fit.
     

    Since meeting at the Coachella Valley Music Festival in 2017, Jenner and Scott have had an on-and-off relationship. The couple, who are parents to a newborn baby who has not yet been given a name and a four-year-old daughter called Stormi, renewed their romance at some time during the COVID-19 epidemic. Also Read: Hotness alert! Erika Packard sets the temperature rising in a sexy white dress

    Scott made another unusual Instagram post over the weekend to thank the creator of Kylie Cosmetics. He posted a picture of Jenner cooking what looked to be a Father's Day lunch for him in the kitchen. Also Read: Is Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner to run for President in 2024? Here's what we know

    The Houston-born singer, who has two children with Jenner, commented in the since-deleted picture, "Shawty in here throwing that a** down!!!!"  Also Read: 7 revealing bikini pictures of sexy Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla

