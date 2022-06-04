Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Videos and pictures: Urfi Javed feeling low on 1st day of period; talks about mensuration

    First Published Jun 4, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed wasn't in the best of moods on Friday, June 03. The actress was asked if she was sick, while it turned out to be periods.

     

    Urfi Javed's style has been the topic of conversation since Bigg Boss OTT. Her fans have criticised and complimented her gowns for their distinctive and dramatic cuts, as well as their creative themes. Urfi, on the other hand, seems undisturbed by the attention and likes it.

    Urfi Javed was recently spotted at an airport, and her appearance stunned everyone. The actress is dressed in a gown with a dupatta. (Video)
     

    Urfi is notorious for his provocative and unusual clothing, and he is constantly mocked for it. Urfi, on the other hand, has wowed the internet with her basic traditional avatar.

    She also talked about menstruation and a lot more at the airport. A netizen commented, “She is looking beautiful in this outfit.”

    Another netizen wrote, “First time I saw her in 70 percent clothes.” One more fan commented, “Aaj achi lagriii urfiii mam ko kapde mil gyee congratulations.”
     

    Urfi revealed to the photographers at the airport that she is on her period and that it is day one. When a photographer questioned if people still think a woman on her period is untouchable, she jokingly touched the gentleman and stated, "Hamare yaha aisa kuch nahi hota." (Video)
     

    This made a pap ask her about a specific section that still believes a woman is 'achoot' (untouchable) on their periods. Urfi reacted sharply and said, "Bhai yeh dasvi sadi mein reh raha hai."
     

    The actress also addressed the suggestions that she must die that she had received. "I know, I mean, they want me dead," Urfi explained. I have nothing to do with the murder or death of anyone. Those comments were f*cked up, and I felt awful." Also Read: Post Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Urfi Javed gets disturbing, hate comments (Read on)

    Urfi Javed has been in several TV series, but she shot to stardom after a brief appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. Her followers have been eagerly anticipating the announcement of her new endeavour. Also Read: Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS scandal: Is singer's latest video 'hit or flop'? Watch

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Shah Rukh Khan a gangster or agent in Atlee's next? Watch Jawan teaser for answer RBA

    Is Shah Rukh Khan a gangster or agent in Atlee's next? Watch Jawan teaser for answer

    BTS in India? K-pop band reveals they had plans to visit India RBA

    BTS in India? K-pop band reveals they had plans to visit India

    Here when Chris Hemsworths' superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release in India RBA

    Here's when Chris Hemsworths' superhero film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will release in India

    777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog RBA

    777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog

    Lawrence Bishnoi tells cops his gang's members killed rival Sidhu Moose Wala snt

    Lawrence Bishnoi tells cops his gang's members killed 'rival' Sidhu Moose Wala

    Recent Stories

    Here are some best solutions for your grey hair woes RBA

    Here are some best solutions for your grey hair woes

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 4 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 4, 2022

    national basketball association, Adam Silver: NBA League not looking to expand in the short-term-krn

    Adam Silver: 'NBA League not looking to expand in the short-term'

    Adam Silver is looking at changing all-NBA teams' format-krn

    Adam Silver is looking at changing all-NBA teams' format

    tennis Get well soon sascha Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak against Nadal snt

    'Get well soon Sascha': Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon