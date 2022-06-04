Videos and pictures: Urfi Javed feeling low on 1st day of period; talks about mensuration

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed wasn't in the best of moods on Friday, June 03. The actress was asked if she was sick, while it turned out to be periods.

Urfi Javed's style has been the topic of conversation since Bigg Boss OTT. Her fans have criticised and complimented her gowns for their distinctive and dramatic cuts, as well as their creative themes. Urfi, on the other hand, seems undisturbed by the attention and likes it.

Urfi Javed was recently spotted at an airport, and her appearance stunned everyone. The actress is dressed in a gown with a dupatta. (Video)



Urfi is notorious for his provocative and unusual clothing, and he is constantly mocked for it. Urfi, on the other hand, has wowed the internet with her basic traditional avatar.

She also talked about menstruation and a lot more at the airport. A netizen commented, “She is looking beautiful in this outfit.”

Another netizen wrote, “First time I saw her in 70 percent clothes.” One more fan commented, “Aaj achi lagriii urfiii mam ko kapde mil gyee congratulations.”



Urfi revealed to the photographers at the airport that she is on her period and that it is day one. When a photographer questioned if people still think a woman on her period is untouchable, she jokingly touched the gentleman and stated, "Hamare yaha aisa kuch nahi hota." (Video)



This made a pap ask her about a specific section that still believes a woman is 'achoot' (untouchable) on their periods. Urfi reacted sharply and said, "Bhai yeh dasvi sadi mein reh raha hai."



The actress also addressed the suggestions that she must die that she had received. "I know, I mean, they want me dead," Urfi explained. I have nothing to do with the murder or death of anyone. Those comments were f*cked up, and I felt awful." Also Read: Post Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Urfi Javed gets disturbing, hate comments (Read on)