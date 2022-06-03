Bhojpuri star Shilpi Raj MMS scandal: Is singer's latest video 'hit or flop'? Watch

Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj's new song 'Mukhiya Ji Ke Chhat Per' is released, but views did not come even after 24 hours of release

Shilpi Raj's songs usually go superhit in the Bhojpuri music industry, but her latest song, which was out yesterday, June 02 has been a super flop.

Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Komal Singh are seen in their new song 'Mukhiya Ji Ke Chhat Par' but the people did not like both. (Video)



Famous filmmaker Prem Rai of Bhojpuri film industry released the song 'Mukhiya Ji Ke Chhat Par' sung by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Shilpi Raj.



The song was released on the official YouTube channel of his music company Boss Music Bhojpuri. Singer-actor Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and actress Komal Singh were seen dancing in the video.

The actress tried her best to impress Bhojpuri music lovers by playing the magic of her killer performances, but sadly, this song proved to be a flop.



Released on June 2, 2022, only 7.3k plus views have come on this song. Songs of Shilpi Raj where Shweta Mahara and Neelam Giri have performed got more hits. Also Read: BTS in India? K-pop band reveals they had plans to visit India