Post Sidhu Moose Wala murder, Urfi Javed gets disturbing, hate comments (Read on)

Urfi Javed has replied to the horrible remarks made about her images on the internet. "We live in a harsh society..." the actress added, slamming trolls who stated she "should've been dead instead of" Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala.

Urfi Javed is frequently trolled because of her penchant for eccentric attire. Every time the actress is seen in public, her outfit draws much attention. On Friday, the Bigg Boss OTT star tweeted a snapshot of abusive comments she received on Instagram stories.



Some netizens may be seen wishing Urfi Javed's death in these messages. While one social media user suggested that Urfi, rather than Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala, should have been shot, another wrote:, “Tu chali jayegi toh accha rahega (It will be good if you die)".



Urfi wrote in the caption that these are only a fraction of the texts she's gotten in the previous few days. “Just posting a few of the comments which I’ve received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b*tch’s here to stay!" she wrote.



Urfi Javed further mentioned that these death wishes are ‘scary’. “I am nowhere involved in anyone’s death (rip to the departed souls) but the way people want me dead is so scary," she added.



In a recent interview with News18.com, Urfi Javed also revealed her philosophy for dealing with harassment on social media. "The point is, I don't have to deal with it." Why should I take care of it? It is not my responsibility to respond to everyone who does not like me. It's fine if you don't like me. How are people meant to like me when they don't even like their own children? It's unrealistic to expect everyone to like me. "I don't give a damn if people like me or not," she explained.



On May 29, Punjabi artist and politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot and killed in broad sight. According to reports, the perpetrators fired 30 rounds at him and his buddies. The singer passed away before arriving to the hospital. He was only 28 years old at the time.



Urfi Javed was most recently featured in a music video alongside artist Kunwarr. She has also appeared in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2 on television. Also Read: 777 Charlie director K Kiranraj Exclusive: Rakshit Shetty and I adopted 'Charlie' the dog