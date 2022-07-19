Video and pictures: Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pregnant? Actress' latest photos spark pregnancy rumours

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took their daughter Aaradhya on vacation to New York, the city where Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya 15 years earlier.



Photo: Varinder Chawla

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan carrying twins? Well, Ash's most recent video of her leaving the airport with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan is getting a lot of attention, and online users are speculating as to whether the actress is expecting.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

Aishwarya opted for a loose, all-black gown, and because of this decision, internet users have speculated that the former Miss World is expecting a screen child. Well, this isn't the first time that pregnancy rumours have started when a married actress wears a loose dress. (Video)



Photo: Varinder Chawla

Many people have been claiming that Ash has been expecting a second kid for a while now. Aishwarya was suspected of being pregnant when she left Cannes in 2002 wearing a colourful jacket that concealed her stomach. We wonder if these are unfounded rumours or if the internet users' forecasts will come true. Time will tell, but for the moment, the actress is content in her area.

Photo: Varinder Chawla

There have been several headline-grabbing reports about Bebo's third kid in the past few days. The actress from Laal Singh Chadha is allegedly pregnant after one of her photos of her growing bulge goes viral.



Photo: Varinder Chawla

The Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif, who is now enjoying a vacation in the Maldives with her friends and husband Vicky Kaushal, is frequently in the news owing to pregnancy rumours.

Photo: Katrina Kaif's Instagram

A few days ago, Internet rumours about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy had taken off like wildfire. There have been rumours that the actress would reveal her pregnancy on her birthday. Also Read: When Urfi Javed was homeless, slept in parks; actress once wanted to ‘quit and kill herself’

Photo: Katrina Kaif's Instagram