KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to marry in February 2023? Here's what the latest reports say

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have reportedly been dating each other for quite some time. Meanwhile, are they likely to tie the knot next year?

Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul has long been linked to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, as the two have reportedly been dating for over a few years. The two have constantly been linked to their marriage, likely to happen soon. However, no definitive date has been announced for the same. In the meantime, the two can tie the knot as early as February next year if the latest reports are to be believed. Although Rahul has not formally commented on the information yet, Athiya keeps brushing aside their marriage reports. At the same time, it is also reported that their families have already begun planning for the same.

Rahul and Athiya are often seen hanging out together by the paparazzi, as their pictures go viral online now and then. The couple goes out for exotic lunch and dinners in Mumbai and Bangalore. The two are also seen together during Rahul's overseas tours of Team India, while they also recently went to Munich, where Rahul underwent surgery. ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding called OFF? Here's what dad Suniel Shetty has to say

Addressing her marriage rumours, Athiya recently wrote on her Instagram story, "I hope I'm invited to the wedding that's taking place in three months. Lol." Meanwhile, her brother Ahan recently told Dainik Bhaskar, "As far as the wedding is concerned, no arrangements are being made. There is no such ceremony. These are all rumours. How can we give you a date when there is no wedding?"

Speaking on Rahul-Athiya's relationship and rumoured marriage, the latter's Bollywood father, Sunil Shetty, told ETimes, "It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (Daughter and son, both are responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."

