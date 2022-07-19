Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to marry in February 2023? Here's what the latest reports say

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have reportedly been dating each other for quite some time. Meanwhile, are they likely to tie the knot next year?

    Image credit: Instagram

    Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul has long been linked to Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, as the two have reportedly been dating for over a few years. The two have constantly been linked to their marriage, likely to happen soon. However, no definitive date has been announced for the same. In the meantime, the two can tie the knot as early as February next year if the latest reports are to be believed. Although Rahul has not formally commented on the information yet, Athiya keeps brushing aside their marriage reports. At the same time, it is also reported that their families have already begun planning for the same.

    Image credit: Instagram

    Rahul and Athiya are often seen hanging out together by the paparazzi, as their pictures go viral online now and then. The couple goes out for exotic lunch and dinners in Mumbai and Bangalore. The two are also seen together during Rahul's overseas tours of Team India, while they also recently went to Munich, where Rahul underwent surgery.

    ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding called OFF? Here's what dad Suniel Shetty has to say

    Image credit: Instagram

    Addressing her marriage rumours, Athiya recently wrote on her Instagram story, "I hope I'm invited to the wedding that's taking place in three months. Lol." Meanwhile, her brother Ahan recently told Dainik Bhaskar, "As far as the wedding is concerned, no arrangements are being made. There is no such ceremony. These are all rumours. How can we give you a date when there is no wedding?"

    Image credit: Instagram

    Speaking on Rahul-Athiya's relationship and rumoured marriage, the latter's Bollywood father, Sunil Shetty, told ETimes, "It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (Daughter and son, both are responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."

    Image credit: Instagram

    Speaking on Rahul-Athiya's relationship and rumoured marriage, the latter's Bollywood father, Suniel Shetty, told ETimes, "It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (Daughter and son, both are responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunil Gavaskar willing to help Virat Kohli; all he need is 20 minutes with the out-of-form icon snt

    Gavaskar willing to help Virat Kohli; all he need is 20 minutes with the out-of-form icon

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah Ball of the Century moment reminds fans of Shane Warne (WATCH)-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah's 'Ball of the Century' moment (WATCH)

    Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

    Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

    ind vs eng 2022 Hardik Pandya states 4-wicket haul against England in T20s was a confidence booster snt

    Hardik Pandya states 4-wicket haul against England in T20s was a confidence booster

    IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd ODI: India win by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1; Centurion Rishabh Pant applauded snt

    IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd ODI: India win by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1; Centurion Pant applauded

    Recent Stories

    BPSC Head Teacher Exam 2022 postponed; know details here - adt

    BPSC Head Teacher Exam 2022 postponed; know details here

    Haryana horror Police officer mowed to death by mining mafia in Nuh gcw

    Haryana horror: Police officer mowed to death by mining mafia in Nuh

    Oppo Reno 8 series Oppo Pad Air Oppo Enco X2 launched Here s why you should buy them gcw

    Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 launched; Here's why you should buy them

    S Sreesanth predicts how many World Cups India would have won if he played under Virat Kohli-ayh

    S Sreesanth predicts how many World Cups India would have won if he played under Virat Kohli

    Netflix testing add a home feature to charge for password sharing details here gcw

    Netflix testing ‘add a home’ feature to charge for password sharing; Details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon