When Urfi Javed was homeless, slept in parks; actress once wanted to ‘quit and kill herself’

As a result of her daring and peculiar sense of style, Urfi Javed frequently makes headlines. Every time she ventures outside of the city, she never fails to hog the spotlight. Recently she revealed her life journey; read on



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed talked openly about the most difficult time in her life, when she was homeless in Mumbai. The actress opened up to us in a recent interview with a website devoted to entertainment and discussed a period when she contemplated quitting up.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi remembered the difficulties and obstacles she encountered at the beginning of her profession. She had lived on the streets and slept in parks, but now that she has everything, she feels happy and appreciative.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Additionally, Urfi admitted that she frequently considered giving up and killing herself. However, she is grateful that she persisted during those difficult moments.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed discussed her story while sharing, "There was a period when I didn't have a home and lived in parks. I was not housed. Friends ke ghar kuch dino ke liye rehi hun, ek time pe mai park wagira pe bi soyi hun. I've spent winter nights without a bed or any quilts sleeping on the floor."

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

The actress said, "I now have everything, though. Looking back from where I started today, I feel fortunate, thankful, and appreciative. I am proud of myself for persevering, among other things. I can still clearly recall all the times I wanted to give up and stop. I desired to end my own life. I'm pleased I persisted during those difficult days."



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

"Everyone experiences feelings like depression have suicidal thoughts when you don't have money, money to eat or feed your family," she continued. My determination to life has allowed me to withstand everything. I am not strong enough to end my life. Additionally, every time someone tried to bring me down, it just fueled my determination to show them incorrect. I've been called crude things like "tu toh shows mai side role karte hi reh jayi," "tu toh aise hi hai," and "tu toh gareeb hai" by people.



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

The actress described one such occurrence, stating, "I recall once I went to a huge restaurant where all Big celebs used to go when it was just built, and there was a waiter he attacked me saying that you are not a member. When he instructed me to go while everyone was looking, I found it to be a really awkward situation. These events have strengthened me.Urfi Javed, meantime, frequently makes headlines due to her daring and peculiar sense of style. Every time she ventures outside in the city, she never fails to hog the spotlight. She has performed in a number of TV programmes, including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, and Daayan. She last appeared in the reality series Bigg Boss OTT, which Karan Johar hosts.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, meantime, frequently makes headlines due to her daring and peculiar sense of style. Every time she ventures outside in the city, she never fails to hog the spotlight.