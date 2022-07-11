Where is KGF actor Yash? What is he doing these days? Read details of Yash 19

There is a lot of excitement being generated by Yash fans who are using the hashtags "Yash Boss" and "Yash 19" in anticipation of the project's formal announcement.



Yash, a rock artist who gained notoriety for his box office hit KGF, is presently trending online. The actor's followers are anxiously awaiting news of his upcoming project and are expecting an announcement in the coming days. The Kannada actor's upcoming film, Yash19, is also buzzing on Twitter. However, according to our sources, it is only a rumour and not factual.

On Twitter, Yash fans are using the hashtags "Yash Boss" and "Yash 19" to generate a lot of excitement in anticipation of the project's formal announcement. Despite the fact that the rumour has gone viral online, our sources tell us that Yash's next project won't be officially disclosed anytime soon.



News reports state that Yash's upcoming movie will be produced shortly. All eyes are on his next project after the enormous success of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. The stakes are really high since everyone anxiously awaits knowing which director will get the star. Additionally, any film that features in would target the whole Indian population because Yash and KGF have achieved pan-Indian success. Fans will likely have to wait longer for the announcement of the following, it appears.

yash family

Pooja Hegde is reportedly being considered for the female lead role in a forthcoming movie directed by Yash and starring Yash. Nothing has been formally verified, though.

As KGF: Chapter 2 went on to become the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, Yash is today the most sought-after actor in Indian film.