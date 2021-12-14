  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s ‘aww’dorable pics from their pre-wedding shoot will melt your heart

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 12:50 PM IST
    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared another set of pictures from what looks like their pre-wedding shoot. In the backdrop of a sunset and the historic walls of the centuries0old fort, their pictures are nothing but filled with love and dreams.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    The hangover of Bollywood’s biggest wedding of the year 2021 of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal continues nearly a week after their wedding that took place on December 09. And rightly so, the couple has also been ensuring that talks of their wedding are not over just yet, as they continue to share pictures from their big fat Indian wedding on their social media posts. Vicky and Katrina shared a set of new pictures from what looks like their pre-wedding shoot, and we can’t stop gushing over them. Take a look at these pictures.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif wore a cocoa mist coloured saree with a blouse with heave flower embroidery in hues pink, nudes and browns. Mrs Kaushal looked nothing less than a dreamy bride in this photoshoot with her hubby, Vicky Kaushal.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, wore an achkan and churidar pyjama in a soft wheat tone. He completed his look with matching mojris that made him look totally desirable.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Their photographs have all the elements of traditions, romance and vintage as the shoot was done inside the premises of the 14th-century fort – Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, the venue for their grand wedding ceremony.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif’s traditional saree also had a touch of a catholic wedding as she wore a veil in et fabric on top of it. The bunch of flowers that the ‘Tiger 3’ actress held in her hands in one of the pictures, also reflects on the flavour of a catholic wedding.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s photographs from the shoot are so dreamy that you can’t stop glaring at them. What made our hearts melt the most is how Vicky Kaushal left a peck filled with love for Katrina Kaif’s forehead in the pictures. It just shows the immense love the two share, giving major couple goals to all of us.

