    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's vibrant pictures from their Mehendi ceremony will sure melt your heart

    First Published Dec 12, 2021, 2:56 PM IST
    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have shared more glimpses from their pre-wedding festivities. On Saturday, they posted pictures from their Haldi ceremony, and now, on Sunday, they have shared their Mehendi ceremony pictures.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    In a fresh set of pictures, the newly wedded couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have shared pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. The couple’s wedding ceremony was a grand affair of three-long-days which was held at Six Sense Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Take a look at their pictures from the Mehendi ceremony.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    On the late evening of their wedding on December 09, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took social media by storm when the actors shared pictures from their wedding ceremony. And now, the couple has shared from pictures, but this time from their Mehendi ceremony.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif wore a multi-coloured lehenga with a mustard dupatta on it. Green colour dominated her lehenga as hues of mustard-yellow and red added the vibrancy factor to it.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, rocked his Punjabi Munda look in a Mehendi green silk kurta with a Nehru jacket, and a silk salwar.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    The couple had a blast as the two danced through the night along with their friends and families.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Haldi pictures out: Awww moments of Mr, Mrs Kaushal (Inside pictures)

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    In one of the candid pictures, Katrina Kaif is seen dancing with her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal, dropping major goals for all the Sasurs and Bahus.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    In another picture, the Kaushal brothers – Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal can be seen performing Bhangra, going by the actions captured in the frame. We won’t be surprised if they actually did break a leg on Bhangra, since both the brothers, especially Vicky Kaushal, love jamming on Punjabi songs.

    ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride, groom look mesmerizing as sun sets in the background

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    But what is a function without the bride and groom dancing together? Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif performed a dance together as they were lifted by their friends on the shoulders. Clearly, the couple was enjoying every moment of their pre-wedding festivity.

    Image: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

    However, our favourite picture is where Vicky Kaushal does a dance for his bride, Katrina Kaif, in his full Punjabi swag.

