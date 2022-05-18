Tuesday Box Office Collection: KGF 2 leads ahead of newly released films

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, led Tuesday’s collection at the box office by beating other films that were released recently.

Image: Still from the movie

Ranveer Singh’s latest release ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ continues to tank at the box office while Kannada actor Yash-starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ continues to mint money, even on the 35th day of its release. Prashanth Neel’s film was released on April 14, but it still holds its strong presence at the box office collection. Every other film that has been released, especially in the Hindi speaking belt, since KGF’s release, has failed to show any magic in front of KGF: Chapter. Speaking of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film seems to be in deep trouble in terms of screens at theatres as two more big-budget films are releasing on Friday – ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Dhaakad’.

Image: Official film poster

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: According to initial figures, Ranveer Singh’s film has earned about Rs 1.47 crore on the fifth day of its release on Tuesday. The film has so far earned only around Rs 15 crore at the box office. This is very less considering the cost of the film and the brand value of Ranveer Singh. The film opened with Rs 3.25 crore. After earning Rs 4 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.75 crore on Sunday, the film collected Rs 1.72 crore on Monday and Rs 1.47 crore on Tuesday. The film's earnings are estimated to be around 1.20 crores on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Monday Box Office Collection: KGF Chapter 2’s OTT release slows business, Jayeshbhai Jordaar fails miserably

Image: Official film poster

KGF: Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel's directorial film has maintained its strength even in the fifth week of its release, after completing its stupendous one month at the box office. The film earned Rs 1.83 crore on Tuesday. Even though Yash’s film collections are dropping every day, it still remains above the newly released films. So far, it has earned around Rs 17 crore in the fifth week itself, and it is expected to be way better than the first week of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'. ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 3: preps begin for Yash Gowda's KGF Universe

Image: Official film poster

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch’s film did not do satisfactory business on the 12th day of its release but the film has so far earned Rs 118.54 crore at the box office. It is expected that the film will earn around Rs 1.30 crore more on the 13th day of its release. Most of the film's collection is now coming from the English version.

Image: Official film poster

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu's Telugu film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Pata’ has collected Rs 117.72 crore on its sixth day of release. The film collected around Rs 5 crore at the box office on Tuesday. As much as the collection of the film was excellent at the first weekend, according to reports, the film has not been able to prove its hold at the box office during the working days. The film is expected to earn another Rs 4 crore on Wednesday.

Image: Still from the trailer