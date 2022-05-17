KGF: Chapter 3: preps begin for Yash Gowda's KGF Universe

After tasting massive success with KGF: Chapter 2, makers are ready for another instalment of Yash's KGF Universe. Preparations for the third instalment have already begun at Hombal Productions, reportedly.

Reports regarding differences between the makers of the next instalment of KGF: Chapter 2 have been doing rounds in the Kannada as well as the Hind film industry. KGF: Chapter 2 has gone down becoming the highest-grossing film of this year. While one of its producers has spoken about beginning the film’s shoot by the end of the year, the other team involved in the production of the film is thinking of releasing it after the release of Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa Part 2’. ALSO READ: Sunday Box Office Collection: Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses Rs 100 cr, Jayeshbhai Jordaar continues to struggle Reports have further claimed that preparations are on to make the 'KGF Chapter 3' a world-class film, for which the help of some special technicians from Hollywood will also be taken, reportedly. The third instalment will be dubbed and released in Indian as well as foreign languages, similar to Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'.

KGF and KGF: Chapter 2 have both been produced by one of the biggest production houses in the Kannada film industry, Hombale Films. KGF: Chapter 2’s director, Prashanth Neel, is presently busy shooting for his next film ‘Saalar’, starring Telugu superstar Prabhas. Speculations regarding a third instalment, KGF: Chapter 3, began when Prashanth Neel said that he has discussed some scenes with Yash. Meanwhile, a Hindi portal claimed that the film's producer Vijay Kirgandoor has claimed that the shooting for ‘KGF: Chapter 3’ will begin this year. ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

There is a buzz that Vijay Kirgandoor wants to develop 'KGF: Chapter 3' into an international level film. Vijay also talked about bringing some famous stars of Hindi cinema into the film; reports about Hrithik Roshan being considered for the project started doing rounds soon after this. But, now it has been learned that the makers of the film 'KGF Chapter 3' have not yet come to a consensus regarding the making of the film. Due to this, the makers have reportedly decided not to hurry in order to begin the filming.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the work on the looks of the film 'KGF Chapter 3' has already started at Hombale Films. Director Prashanth Neel's team of assistants is also doing storyboarding work on parts of the script that has been written so far. But, the filming for KGF: Chapter 3 will not start now this year. Karthik Gowda, who was the executive producer of the film 'KGF Chapter 2', has also reportedly said that this film is not going to start at the moment.

