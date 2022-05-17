Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KGF: Chapter 3: preps begin for Yash Gowda's KGF Universe

    First Published May 17, 2022, 8:06 AM IST

    After tasting massive success with KGF: Chapter 2, makers are ready for another instalment of Yash's KGF Universe. Preparations for the third instalment have already begun at Hombal Productions, reportedly.

    Image: Official film poster

    Reports regarding differences between the makers of the next instalment of KGF: Chapter 2 have been doing rounds in the Kannada as well as the Hind film industry. KGF: Chapter 2 has gone down becoming the highest-grossing film of this year. While one of its producers has spoken about beginning the film’s shoot by the end of the year, the other team involved in the production of the film is thinking of releasing it after the release of Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa Part 2’.

    ALSO READ: Sunday Box Office Collection: Sarkaru Vaari Paata crosses Rs 100 cr, Jayeshbhai Jordaar continues to struggle

    Reports have further claimed that preparations are on to make the 'KGF Chapter 3' a world-class film, for which the help of some special technicians from Hollywood will also be taken, reportedly. The third instalment will be dubbed and released in Indian as well as foreign languages, similar to Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush'.

    Image: Still from the movie

    KGF and KGF: Chapter 2 have both been produced by one of the biggest production houses in the Kannada film industry, Hombale Films. KGF: Chapter 2’s director, Prashanth Neel, is presently busy shooting for his next film ‘Saalar’, starring Telugu superstar Prabhas. Speculations regarding a third instalment, KGF: Chapter 3, began when Prashanth Neel said that he has discussed some scenes with Yash. Meanwhile, a Hindi portal claimed that the film's producer Vijay Kirgandoor has claimed that the shooting for ‘KGF: Chapter 3’ will begin this year.

    ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    Image: Official film poster

    There is a buzz that Vijay Kirgandoor wants to develop 'KGF: Chapter 3' into an international level film. Vijay also talked about bringing some famous stars of Hindi cinema into the film; reports about Hrithik Roshan being considered for the project started doing rounds soon after this. But, now it has been learned that the makers of the film 'KGF Chapter 3' have not yet come to a consensus regarding the making of the film. Due to this, the makers have reportedly decided not to hurry in order to begin the filming.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the work on the looks of the film 'KGF Chapter 3' has already started at Hombale Films. Director Prashanth Neel's team of assistants is also doing storyboarding work on parts of the script that has been written so far. But, the filming for KGF: Chapter 3 will not start now this year. Karthik Gowda, who was the executive producer of the film 'KGF Chapter 2', has also reportedly said that this film is not going to start at the moment.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    There have also been reports that have claimed that KGF: Chapter 3’s budget will surpass the budget of KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. While Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment backed the film in the Hindi belt, no official statement on whether it will be backing the third instalment or not has not yet been given by the company.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reached French Riviera; shared video on her Instagram RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reaches French Riviera; shares video on her Instagram

    Exclusive Lost projects due to my Sunday off Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actor Shubhaavi Choksey drb

    Lost projects due to my Sunday off: 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2' actor Shubhaavi Choksey

    After Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release pan-India RBA

    After Yash's KGF Chapter 2, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie to release pan-India

    Exclusive Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate drb

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

    Meet Rakhi Sawant new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani actress gets BMW from her beau RBA

    Meet Rakhi Sawant’s new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani; actress gets BMW from her beau (Video)

    Recent Stories

    World Hypertension Day: Ways to control high BP without medication RBA

    World Hypertension Day: Ways to control high BP without medication

    Narada Jayanti 2022: Quotes, messages, and wishes to share with family and friends - adt

    Narada Jayanti 2022: Quotes, messages, and wishes to share with family and friends

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS snt

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS

    India lashes out at OIC for poking its nose at Pakistan's behest

    India lashes out at OIC for poking its nose at Pakistan's behest

    football Merci PSG Is this Kylian Mbappe farewell before he joins Real Madrid on '5-year deal' snt

    'Merci PSG': Is this Mbappe's farewell message before he joins Real Madrid on '5-year deal'?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon