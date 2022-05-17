Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monday Box Office Collection: KGF Chapter 2’s OTT release slows business, Jayeshbhai Jordaar fails miserably

    Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar fails to perform in front of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and KGF: Chapter 2. In fact, the Marathi film Dharamveer and Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne also performed better than the Bollywood film.

    Image: Official film posters

    Ranveer Singh’s recent release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, has shocked trade pundits with the disappointing performance of the film at the box office collection. Ranveer’s films are expected to do a good business at the box office, but this time around, his film has tanked miserably at minting money. Cinemagoers have no more restricted themselves to watching films of a particular language. In fact, the pandemic has changed the film-watching experience in such a way that the audience is open to watching films in all languages with subtitles, if not dubbed in Hindi or a particular language. In such a scenario, Hindi cinema, which was already facing a challenge of survival with Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, now has to compete with other regional languages such as Punjabi, Marathi and Malayalam as well. And in such a situation, troubles have deepened for Yash Raj Films’ Jayeshbhai Jordaar as the movie fails to attract audiences.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar to become the biggest flop of the decade? As per the box office reports, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is moving towards becoming the biggest flop film of the current decade of Hindi cinema. According to the initial figures, the film has done a business of Rs 1.5 crore on Monday, that too when Monday was a government holiday across the country. The business of the film barely seems to be reaching Rs 13 crore.

    Image: Official film poster

    KGF: Chapter 2 collects only Rs 2 cr: After the film was released on Amazon Prime Video on ‘Pay Per View’, the film’s box office collection took a hit. Yash’s film earned Rs 2 crore at the box office on Monday, reportedly. The total collection of the film in the country now stands at Rs 841.45 crore. The film's earnings in Hindi have reached Rs 427.05 crore while international earnings are reported to be of Rs 196.70 crore. The film's worldwide collection stood at Rs 1176 crore till the 33rd day of release.

    Image: Official film poster

    Sarkaru Vaari Pata: Mahesh Babu’s film earned Rs 10 crore on Monday. However, the film has earned Rs 104.30 crore in the first four days of its release. But, Monday saw a direct 50 per cent dip in collection compared to what the film had earned on Sunday (Rs 20.10 crore). The total collection of the film is now Rs 112.30 crore.

    Image: Official film poster

    Marathi film 'Dharmaveer': Released on Friday, the Marathi movie ‘Dharamveer’ has also surprised people. The film earned Rs 3.17 crore on Saturday, Rs 3.86 crore on Sunday and Rs 2.50 crore on Monday after taking an opening of Rs 2.05 crore on Friday. The first four days of the film's collection have now reached close to Rs 11.58 crore. The collection of a film in Marathi in the first four days above Rs 10 crore is considered a huge success.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Amy Virk’s Saunkan Saunkne marks a brilliant performance at BO: Amy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira starrer film 'Saunkan Saunkne' has created a new wave in the Punjabi film industry. The film collected Rs 9.25 crores on Friday, Rs 3.20 crores on Saturday and Rs 4.10 crores on Sunday, taking the first-weekend collection to Rs 9.25 crores. This is the highest ever collection for the first weekend of a film in Punjabi cinema. According to the initial figures, the film earned about Rs 2 crore on Monday as well. The film has already turned profitable even before the completion of its first week of release.

