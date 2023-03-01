Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and more Bollywood films releasing in March 2023

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

     Check out the list of some interesting Hindi feature films like Rani Mukherji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ajay Devgan's Bholaa and many more.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood films set to be released in March 2023: The beginning of the month will offer a flurry of new films you will not want to miss. Here is a full list of Hindi films due to be released this month, ranging from Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and more.
     

    Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway
    'Mrs Chatterjee versus Norway,' starring Rani Mukherji, is based on a genuine occurrence that rocked children's rights and human rights worldwide. It is billed as an unsung story about a mother's journey in her struggle against an entire nation. It was originally scheduled to be released on March 3, but Ashima Chibber of "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" fame has changed the date to March 17. It is produced by Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios' Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
    The film 'Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar,' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, will be released in theatres on March 8. Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia play important parts in the Luv Ranjan flick. In this film, Ranbir and Shraddha share the screen for the first time. Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films are producing rom-com.

    Zwigato
    The much-anticipated film 'Zwigato' by filmmaker Nandita Das has already been presented at the Toronto International Film Festival and the 27th Busan International Film Festival. 'Zwigato,' starring comedian Kapil Sharma, will also hit theatres on March 17. The story revolves around a man who loses his job due to the epidemic and subsequently works as a food delivery rider, navigating the world of ratings and rewards.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bholaa
    The highly anticipated film 'Bhola,' starring Ajay Devgan and Tabu, will hit theatres on March 30th. It is an official Hindi adaptation of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi,' directed by Ajay. It's been described as a "one-man army, set in one night, facing a slew of opponents in diverse shapes, human and otherwise." Ajay has directed the film, featuring Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande.

    Bheed
    Anubhav Sinha's Bheed stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the significant parts.  Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur also star. The plot revolves around the events of the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown in India. The movie will be released in theatres on March 24.

