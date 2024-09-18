Trisha reveals secret bond with Mahesh Babu since college days

Actress Trisha reminisced about her bond with superstar Mahesh Babu, revealing a little-known fact: they've known each other since college.

Athadu, starring Trisha and Mahesh Babu, is an all-time favorite. Despite its average theatrical run, it became a sensation on television, consistently garnering impressive TRP ratings on Star Maa.

Athadu's comedy tracks are a riot, and Trisha and Mahesh Babu's chemistry is spot-on. Trisha shines as a mischievous village girl pining for her brother-in-law's love. Her performance was lauded, and Athadu became a plus for her career. They later collaborated on Sainikudu, directed by Gunasekhar, which unfortunately bombed at the box office. They haven't shared screen space since. In an interview, Trisha made an interesting comment about Mahesh Babu, saying she felt guilty while working with him.

When asked about Mahesh Babu, Trisha said, "Mahesh is one of my favorite heroes. Despite being a huge superstar, he's very respectful and makes you feel comfortable. Not many know this, but I've known Mahesh for a long time. He was in Chennai during his college days, and we had mutual friends. That's how we met. We had no idea we'd become actors back then; it was just a 'hi, bye' friendship. Mahesh is a hard worker. He'd be on set from morning till 10 pm. Seeing his dedication made me feel guilty."

Actress Trisha

She added, "He wouldn't even go to his caravan. He'd sit in front of the monitor and observe every scene, whether it involved me, the comedians, or anyone else." Trisha remains a busy artist with offers opposite star heroes. She's currently working on Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy film with Chiranjeevi, directed by Vashista. This marks their reunion after 17 years since Stalin.

actress trisha krishnan

Vishwambhara, a pan-Indian film releasing in multiple languages, is slated for a Sankranti release on January 10, 2025. Surabhi, Aashika Ranganath, and Esha Chawla play pivotal roles. Keeravani is composing the music. Trisha also has Ajith's movie in her kitty.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for director Rajamouli's film, sporting long hair and a thick beard, a first for him. Speculations are rife about his look in this global adventure thriller, SSMMB29. The first schedule is rumored to commence in Germany. The film reportedly revolves around a forest adventure, with references to a rare tribal community. The team is finalizing sketches and designing costumes, while hundreds of junior artists are undergoing training to achieve their specific looks before the shoot begins.

