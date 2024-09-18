Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trisha reveals secret bond with Mahesh Babu since college days

    Actress Trisha reminisced about her bond with superstar Mahesh Babu, revealing a little-known fact: they've known each other since college.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 9:46 AM IST

    Athadu, starring Trisha and Mahesh Babu, is an all-time favorite. Despite its average theatrical run, it became a sensation on television, consistently garnering impressive TRP ratings on Star Maa.

    article_image2

    Athadu's comedy tracks are a riot, and Trisha and Mahesh Babu's chemistry is spot-on. Trisha shines as a mischievous village girl pining for her brother-in-law's love. Her performance was lauded, and Athadu became a plus for her career. They later collaborated on Sainikudu, directed by Gunasekhar, which unfortunately bombed at the box office. They haven't shared screen space since. In an interview, Trisha made an interesting comment about Mahesh Babu, saying she felt guilty while working with him.

    article_image3

    When asked about Mahesh Babu, Trisha said, "Mahesh is one of my favorite heroes. Despite being a huge superstar, he's very respectful and makes you feel comfortable. Not many know this, but I've known Mahesh for a long time. He was in Chennai during his college days, and we had mutual friends. That's how we met. We had no idea we'd become actors back then; it was just a 'hi, bye' friendship. Mahesh is a hard worker. He'd be on set from morning till 10 pm. Seeing his dedication made me feel guilty."

    article_image4

    Actress Trisha

    She added, "He wouldn't even go to his caravan. He'd sit in front of the monitor and observe every scene, whether it involved me, the comedians, or anyone else." Trisha remains a busy artist with offers opposite star heroes. She's currently working on Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy film with Chiranjeevi, directed by Vashista. This marks their reunion after 17 years since Stalin.

    article_image5

    actress trisha krishnan

    Vishwambhara, a pan-Indian film releasing in multiple languages, is slated for a Sankranti release on January 10, 2025. Surabhi, Aashika Ranganath, and Esha Chawla play pivotal roles. Keeravani is composing the music. Trisha also has Ajith's movie in her kitty.

    article_image6

    Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for director Rajamouli's film, sporting long hair and a thick beard, a first for him. Speculations are rife about his look in this global adventure thriller, SSMMB29. The first schedule is rumored to commence in Germany. The film reportedly revolves around a forest adventure, with references to a rare tribal community. The team is finalizing sketches and designing costumes, while hundreds of junior artists are undergoing training to achieve their specific looks before the shoot begins. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diljit Dosanjh's Eiffel tower dance video stuns fans; Karan Johar reacts [WATCH] ATG

    Diljit Dosanjh's Eiffel tower dance video stuns fans; Karan Johar reacts [WATCH]

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand gcw

    Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth wedding: Groom wears THIS luxury watch on D-Day! Know its worth and brand

    WATCH Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu RBA

    WATCH: Sidhu Moosewala's parents enjoy playing with their baby boy Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know NTI

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone's work, doesn't know about Shraddha Kapoor RKK

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he has never seen Deepika Padukone’s work, doesn’t know about Shraddha Kapoor

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Speeding BMTC bus kills specially abled person at Majestic bus stand driver detained vkp

    Bengaluru: Speeding BMTC bus kills specially-abled person at Majestic bus stand; driver detained

    Kerala HC prohibits videography by vloggers at Nadapanthal in Guruvayur temple anr

    Kerala HC prohibits videography by vloggers at Nadapanthal in Guruvayur temple

    Diljit Dosanjh's Eiffel tower dance video stuns fans; Karan Johar reacts [WATCH] ATG

    Diljit Dosanjh's Eiffel tower dance video stuns fans; Karan Johar reacts [WATCH]

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 18: Check price of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 18: Check price of 10gm gold here

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 18: Check price of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 18: Check price of 10gm gold here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon