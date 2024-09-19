HILARIOUS VIDEO: Pakistani actress mimics Kangana Ranaut and netizens can't stop laughing

Ukasha Gul Ashraf, a Pakistani actress and social media celebrity, is gaining popularity in India after footage of her impersonating actress-politician Kangana Ranaut on a talk show went viral online.

The video

Several videos of Ukasha impersonating Kangana's voice and manner of speaking are currently circulating on the internet. She is one of the actors on the discussion show Showtime with Ramiz Raja, and her portrayal of Kangana appears to be a repeating motif.

How dare you Pakistanis mimic Kangana Ranaut so realistically❓

😂😂😂



"I have seen two types of Gents in my life - one is Married-Gents and the other is Deter-Gents..both are experts in washing clothes"#KanganaRanaut #Russia #OneNationOneElection #KarolBagh pic.twitter.com/jXxWi5OgA1 — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) September 18, 2024

About Ukasha Gul Ashraf

Ukasha is well-known for her amusing videos and entertaining social media content. She not only imitates Kangana on the talk show but also in her YouTube and TikTok videos, where she has a large fan base. In 2022, she made her acting debut in Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's blockbuster Pakistani film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is currently due to be released in India via OTT. Following that, she appeared in the television show Thana Tick Tock and the short film Lukan Miti.

