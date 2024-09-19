Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HILARIOUS VIDEO: Pakistani actress mimics Kangana Ranaut and netizens can't stop laughing

    Ukasha Gul Ashraf, a Pakistani actress and social media celebrity, is gaining popularity in India after footage of her impersonating actress-politician Kangana Ranaut on a talk show went viral online.

    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 3:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Ukasha Gul Ashraf, a Pakistani actress and social media celebrity, is gaining popularity in India after footage of her impersonating actress-politician Kangana Ranaut on a talk show went viral online. Ukasha's spot-on impersonation appears to have impressed not only Pakistanis but also Indians.

    Several videos of Ukasha impersonating Kangana's voice and manner of speaking are currently circulating on the internet. She is one of the actors on the discussion show Showtime with Ramiz Raja, and her portrayal of Kangana appears to be a repeating motif.

    About Ukasha Gul Ashraf

    Ukasha is well-known for her amusing videos and entertaining social media content. She not only imitates Kangana on the talk show but also in her YouTube and TikTok videos, where she has a large fan base. In 2022, she made her acting debut in Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's blockbuster Pakistani film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is currently due to be released in India via OTT. Following that, she appeared in the television show Thana Tick Tock and the short film Lukan Miti.

