Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey starrer ‘The Sabarmati Report’ to release on THIS date; New poster revealed

    Following the release of 'The Sabarmati Report', Raashii Khanna is preparing to collaborate with Vikrant Massey on their next film, 'Talakhon Mein Ek', which is set to be released soon.

    Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' to release on THIS date; New poster revealed RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 2:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    The release date for 'The Sabarmati Report', starring budding pan-India sensation Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey, has been revealed. The film is scheduled to release on November 15, 2024. Raashii will play a reporter on a journey to find the truth about the Sabarmati Express catastrophe, meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will help her emphasize the tragedy. The film's release date has been announced, along with an outstanding poster that gives a sense of its ferocity.

    The makers of the film took to their social media handle to share the new poster and captioned it, "The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned! #TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!" This Ranjan Chandel directorial delves into the details of the incident that took place on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. The previously released trailer generated significant buzz online with fans eagerly anticipating to see how Raashii and Vikrant will ace the roles. 

     

     

    Several fans commented on the post, expressing their joy over the upcoming film. One user wrote, "From now on, the wait for November has begun, good luck to the player of the year."

    Another user wrote, "@vikrantmassey we will always love you sir for your incredible acting and unique character. Love youuuuu sir"

    Following the release of 'The Sabarmati Report', Raashii Khanna is preparing to collaborate with Vikrant Massey on their next film, 'Talakhon Mein Ek', which is set to be released soon. She also has a Telugu film called 'Telusu Kada' in the works.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur's adorable reaction to paparazzi: 'Am I famous?' RTM

    Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur’s adorable reaction to paparazzi: ‘Am I famous?’

    Bairi Kangna to Dayan-Bhojpuri horror movies to watch on YouTube NOW

    Bairi Kangna to Dayan-Bhojpuri horror movies to watch on YouTube NOW

    Lady Gaga finally breaks her silence on the long-standing 'She's a man' rumors RTM

    Lady Gaga finally breaks her silence on the long-standing 'She’s a man' rumors

    Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details RBA

    Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details

    Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk RBA

    'Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk

    Recent Stories

    WATCH: Adorable cat dressed as monk mesmerizes viewers with 'Attentive Meditation' NTI

    WATCH: Adorable cat dressed as monk mesmerizes viewers with 'Attentive Meditation'

    Kerala: Street food stall shut down in Kozhikode after 9-year-old falls ill from consuming salted mango anr

    Kerala: Street food stall shut down in Kozhikode after 9-year-old falls ill from consuming salted mango

    Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur's adorable reaction to paparazzi: 'Am I famous?' RTM

    Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur’s adorable reaction to paparazzi: ‘Am I famous?’

    Haryana Assembly elections 2024: From Ladli Laxmi Yogna to jobs for Agniveers, take a look at BJP's manifesto gcw

    Haryana Assembly elections 2024: From Ladli Laxmi Yogna to jobs for Agniveers, take a look at BJP's manifesto

    Bengaluru Fire accident at MS Ramaiah Memorial hospital damages equipments See PICS vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire accident at MS Ramaiah Memorial hospital damages equipments: See PICS

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon