Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey starrer ‘The Sabarmati Report’ to release on THIS date; New poster revealed

The release date for 'The Sabarmati Report', starring budding pan-India sensation Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey, has been revealed. The film is scheduled to release on November 15, 2024. Raashii will play a reporter on a journey to find the truth about the Sabarmati Express catastrophe, meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will help her emphasize the tragedy. The film's release date has been announced, along with an outstanding poster that gives a sense of its ferocity.

The makers of the film took to their social media handle to share the new poster and captioned it, "The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned! #TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!" This Ranjan Chandel directorial delves into the details of the incident that took place on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near Godhra railway station in Gujarat. The previously released trailer generated significant buzz online with fans eagerly anticipating to see how Raashii and Vikrant will ace the roles.

Several fans commented on the post, expressing their joy over the upcoming film. One user wrote, "From now on, the wait for November has begun, good luck to the player of the year."

Another user wrote, "@vikrantmassey we will always love you sir for your incredible acting and unique character. Love youuuuu sir"

Following the release of 'The Sabarmati Report', Raashii Khanna is preparing to collaborate with Vikrant Massey on their next film, 'Talakhon Mein Ek', which is set to be released soon. She also has a Telugu film called 'Telusu Kada' in the works.

