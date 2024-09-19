Lifestyle

How to remove stains from Banarasi silk saree? Check

How to wash Banarasi silk saree

If you are washing a Banarasi saree at home, first soak it in plain water for a while. Use a mild detergent for washing. 

What not to do while washing Banarasi saree?

Do not use a brush while washing Banarasi saree, it can damage the silk fabric. Keep the washing time very short.

Take special care of the pallu of the Banarasi saree

Pay more attention to the pallu of the Banarasi saree as it often has intricate work. Wash the saree alone to avoid any stretching or color transfer.

How to remove oil stains from Banarasi saree?

If your Banarasi saree gets stained with oil, use talcum powder or cornstarch. Apply it on the stain, leave it for a while and then brush it off and wash it off lightly. 

Vinegar and baking soda

Apart from this, you can also use white vinegar and baking soda to remove stains from Banarasi saree. Stains will disappear in a pinch.

How to store Banarasi saree properly?

Keep your Banarasi saree away from direct sunlight and humid environment to maintain its quality. Do not keep it near chemicals or perfumes, it may cause stains. 

Do not keep naphthalene balls

While storing Banarasi saree, wrap the saree in muslin cloth and do not use naphthalene balls. When folding the saree, keep the front weave inwards for safety.

Find Next One