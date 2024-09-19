How to remove stains from Banarasi silk saree? Check

Lifestyle
If you are washing a Banarasi saree at home, first soak it in plain water for a while. Use a mild detergent for washing.
Do not use a brush while washing Banarasi saree, it can damage the silk fabric. Keep the washing time very short.
Pay more attention to the pallu of the Banarasi saree as it often has intricate work. Wash the saree alone to avoid any stretching or color transfer.
If your Banarasi saree gets stained with oil, use talcum powder or cornstarch. Apply it on the stain, leave it for a while and then brush it off and wash it off lightly.
Apart from this, you can also use white vinegar and baking soda to remove stains from Banarasi saree. Stains will disappear in a pinch.
Keep your Banarasi saree away from direct sunlight and humid environment to maintain its quality. Do not keep it near chemicals or perfumes, it may cause stains.
While storing Banarasi saree, wrap the saree in muslin cloth and do not use naphthalene balls. When folding the saree, keep the front weave inwards for safety.