Entertainment

Actor Jayam Ravi Net Worth

Jayam Ravi was raised in Hyderabad and Chennai. Bharatnatyam dancer Nalini Balakrishnan taught him and he did his arangetram aged 12.

Image credits: Instagram/Jayam ravi

Jayam Ravi Birthday:

He went into movies after studying Visual Communication at Loyola College, Chennai. How Ravi Mohan became Jayam following his acting debut in 'Jayam'.

Image credits: our own

'Jayam' Movie Debut

Ravi, who made his debut in 2003 with the film 'Jayam', went on to act in several successful films and became a leading actor.

Image credits: our own

Jayam Ravi Awards

Jayam Ravi has won several awards including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award, SIIMA Awards, and Filmfare Awards. 

Image credits: our own

Jayam Ravi Married Life

Ravi married Aarti in 2009. The couple, who have two sons, have now decided to separate.

Image credits: our own

Jayam Ravi Divorce

It is being reported that Jayam Ravi and Aarti's 15-year marriage is coming to an end, as Ravi announced yesterday that they are approaching the court.

Image credits: our own

Jayam Ravi Net Worth:

Jayam Ravi, who has been acting in cinema for 21 years, is said to have a net worth of around Rs 90 crores.

Image credits: our own

Luxury Cars, Houses

Ravi is said to own 5 luxury cars including Rolls Royce and BMW... He is also said to have some properties in Chennai and Coimbatore.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One