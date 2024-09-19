Entertainment
Jayam Ravi was raised in Hyderabad and Chennai. Bharatnatyam dancer Nalini Balakrishnan taught him and he did his arangetram aged 12.
He went into movies after studying Visual Communication at Loyola College, Chennai. How Ravi Mohan became Jayam following his acting debut in 'Jayam'.
Ravi, who made his debut in 2003 with the film 'Jayam', went on to act in several successful films and became a leading actor.
Jayam Ravi has won several awards including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award, SIIMA Awards, and Filmfare Awards.
Ravi married Aarti in 2009. The couple, who have two sons, have now decided to separate.
It is being reported that Jayam Ravi and Aarti's 15-year marriage is coming to an end, as Ravi announced yesterday that they are approaching the court.
Jayam Ravi, who has been acting in cinema for 21 years, is said to have a net worth of around Rs 90 crores.
Ravi is said to own 5 luxury cars including Rolls Royce and BMW... He is also said to have some properties in Chennai and Coimbatore.