Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur’s adorable reaction to paparazzi: ‘Am I famous?’

    Bebo fans are excited as Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film Festival will run from September 20 to September 27, involving 15 locations and 30 theaters.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur's adorable reaction to paparazzi: 'Am I famous?' RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 2:38 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 2:38 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended an event to mark the official launch of the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival. During an interview, the actress spoke about her son Taimur's interest in being photographed. Speaking on the subject, the adoring mother claimed that his son is far more interested in football than cinema. 

    The Buckingham Murders actress said, "Right now they are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, ‘Why are they chasing? Am I famous?’ I said, ‘No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven’t done anything.’ He's like, ‘May be one day I will do it.’ But right now in his mind it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure some day the minute I can take him away from football. You know how all the boys are at this age."

    Kareena revealed that her sons have not watched any of her movies and she might show them 'Jab We Met' from her array of movies. 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

     

    Bebo fans are excited as Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film Festival will run from September 20 to September 27, involving 15 locations and 30 theaters. The movies that will be presented are Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, The Buckingham Murders, and others. It is to celebrate Kareena's remarkable 25 years in the film industry. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bairi Kangna to Dayan-Bhojpuri horror movies to watch on YouTube NOW

    Bairi Kangna to Dayan-Bhojpuri horror movies to watch on YouTube NOW

    Lady Gaga finally breaks her silence on the long-standing 'She's a man' rumors RTM

    Lady Gaga finally breaks her silence on the long-standing 'She’s a man' rumors

    Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details RBA

    Is Salman Khan under threat? Biker caught following actor's car in Bandra; read details

    Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk RBA

    'Should I Send Lawrence Bishnoi?'...Woman threatens Salman Khan's father Salim during his morning walk

    Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind slams Bollywood: 'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu' RTM

    Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind slams Bollywood: 'They are locked between Bandra and Juhu'

    Recent Stories

    Haryana Assembly elections 2024: From Ladli Laxmi Yogna to jobs for Agniveers, take a look at BJP's manifesto gcw

    Haryana Assembly elections 2024: From Ladli Laxmi Yogna to jobs for Agniveers, take a look at BJP's manifesto

    Bengaluru Fire accident at MS Ramaiah Memorial hospital damages equipments See PICS vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire accident at MS Ramaiah Memorial hospital damages equipments: See PICS

    'She didn't have time to sleep or eat...' EY employee Anna Sebastian's father tells Asianet News anr

    'She didn't have time to sleep or eat...' EY employee Anna Sebastian's grieving father tells Asianet News

    How Can You Recognize Patterns in Online Baccarat?

    How Can You Recognize Patterns in Online Baccarat?

    Bairi Kangna to Dayan-Bhojpuri horror movies to watch on YouTube NOW

    Bairi Kangna to Dayan-Bhojpuri horror movies to watch on YouTube NOW

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon