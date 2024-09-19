Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Taimur’s adorable reaction to paparazzi: ‘Am I famous?’

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended an event to mark the official launch of the Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival. During an interview, the actress spoke about her son Taimur's interest in being photographed. Speaking on the subject, the adoring mother claimed that his son is far more interested in football than cinema.

The Buckingham Murders actress said, "Right now they are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, ‘Why are they chasing? Am I famous?’ I said, ‘No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven’t done anything.’ He's like, ‘May be one day I will do it.’ But right now in his mind it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure some day the minute I can take him away from football. You know how all the boys are at this age."

Kareena revealed that her sons have not watched any of her movies and she might show them 'Jab We Met' from her array of movies.

Bebo fans are excited as Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film Festival will run from September 20 to September 27, involving 15 locations and 30 theaters. The movies that will be presented are Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, The Buckingham Murders, and others. It is to celebrate Kareena's remarkable 25 years in the film industry.

