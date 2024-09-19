7 soft silk boat neck blouse designs to elevate your saree

Lifestyle
You can pair a pistachio green brocade silk blouse with any plain saree. This type of blouse will look great on you during Navratri.
The magenta pink plain silk boat neck blouse in a green saree seems to be stealing the limelight. You should carry a choker and heavy earrings with such a blouse.
You can look gorgeous by wearing a plain boat neck design blouse with an embroidered silk saree.
Instead of plain, you can also choose a silk blouse with cutout work. In such blouses, cutout work is given at the bottom along with the neckline.
Get a front keyhole boatneck blouse made with organza or tissue silk sarees. You can flaunt your figure well in such a blouse.
If you don't feel like wearing a plain blouse in silk, then you can also choose embroidery work in the neckline. In this, you will find gota patti work from zari work.