7 soft silk boat neck blouse designs to elevate your saree

Brocade Silk Banarasi Blouse

You can pair a pistachio green brocade silk blouse with any plain saree. This type of blouse will look great on you during Navratri.

Contrast Boatneck Silk Blouse

The magenta pink plain silk boat neck blouse in a green saree seems to be stealing the limelight. You should carry a choker and heavy earrings with such a blouse.

Plain Silk Red Blouse

You can look gorgeous by wearing a plain boat neck design blouse with an embroidered silk saree.

Cutout Banarasi Silk Blouse

Instead of plain, you can also choose a silk blouse with cutout work. In such blouses, cutout work is given at the bottom along with the neckline.

Front Key-Hole Boatneck Blouse

Get a front keyhole boatneck blouse made with organza or tissue silk sarees. You can flaunt your figure well in such a blouse.

Embroidered Silk Boatneck Blouse

If you don't feel like wearing a plain blouse in silk, then you can also choose embroidery work in the neckline. In this, you will find gota patti work from zari work.

