Bairi Kangna to Dayan-Bhojpuri horror movies to watch on YouTube NOW

Bhojpuri cinema is witnessing a surge in horror movies, with captivating storylines that resonate with audiences. Here are some spine-chilling films that will leave you terrified.

The Bhojpuri industry is rapidly expanding its reach. The key to its success lies in the relatable nature of its film stories. We've all grown up hearing tales of haunted peepal trees and shadowy figures on deserted roads. When films are based on such real-life plots, they strike a chord with the audience. Bhojpuri cinema often weaves its narratives around such real-life stories. We present to you a glimpse into some such films.

'Bairi Kangna'

Released in 1992, 'Bairi Kangna' became a massive hit in the Bhojpuri industry. Its storyline was so terrifying, it is said, that people avoided watching night shows. The film enjoys the same popularity on YouTube today as it did in theatres back then. Kunal and Meera Madhuri played the lead roles. Its sequel featured Ravi Kishan and Kajal Raghwani as lead actors, and it too was well-received by the audience.

'Dayan'

While the horror dialogues in Bhojpuri might tickle your funny bone initially, the subsequent terrifying scenes on screen will surely send shivers down your spine. 'Dayan' featured Tanushree and Deepak Dildar in lead roles and became a superhit.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

In the Bhojpuri movie 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram,' a house becomes the centre of strange and eerie occurrences. The film's sequences are genuinely frightening.

'Balma Bihar Wala 2'

'Balma Bihar Wala 2,' starring Arvind Akela Kallu and Pakhi Hegde, is a spine-chilling watch. The movie was released in 2016 and is available on YouTube.

'Baap Re Baap'

Released in 2017, 'Baap Re Baap,' starring Gaurav Jha and Anchal Soni, is considered one of the top horror movies in the Bhojpuri industry. However, it also incorporates elements of comedy.

'Tu Tu Main Main'

Following the lines of 'Stree 2,' the Bhojpuri movie 'Tu Tu Main Main' is also a horror-comedy. Its storyline features a love triangle with a ghost, adding a humorous twist to the horror.

