7 vastu paintings for home to attract wealth, knowledge, prosperity [PICTURES]

Everyone desires the presence of Goddess Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Shakti in their home. They take every possible step to achieve this. Here are 7 paintings that, when placed in your home, can bring happiness, peace, and prosperity

Vastu Paintings

If you are moving into a new house, then definitely follow some rules of Vastu. Due to which happiness, prosperity and peace reside in the house. Here we are going to tell you about 7 such paintings which you can put in your house to enhance the beauty. By applying it, there is no shortage of anything in the house.

Painting of 7 Horses

The painting of 7 horses also represents knowledge in the house. Bring a painting of 7 white horses running in the same direction. This painting should be placed in the house to achieve success in career, bring wealth into the house and attract prosperity. It is mentioned in the Rigveda how Lord Surya Putra drove a chariot driven by 7 magnificent horses

Painting of the Rising Sun

According to Vastu, the painting of sunrise is a symbol of new opportunities and progress. It is considered auspicious to place it in the east direction. Putting a painting of the rising sun also transmits positive energy in the house

Peacock Painting

Peacock is a symbol of beauty and opulence. Keeping it in the house brings wealth and prosperity. The shape of a peacock feather represents Lord Krishna, while the peacock bird is the vehicle of Lord Shiva's son Lord Kartikeya aka Lord Subramaniam. Along with beauty, peacock painting brings happiness in the house

Elephant Painting

Elephant is considered a symbol of good luck and majestic life. Placing it in the north direction is considered auspicious for increasing wealth

Waterfall Painting

Putting a painting of a waterfall also never causes any shortage of money in the house. It also transmits positive energy in the house. It creates a feeling of peace in the mind. The Ganges river is often depicted as a waterfall emanating from the head of Lord Shiva

Painting of Flowing Water

Flowing water is a symbol of prosperity and flow of wealth. By placing it in the north direction, there is never any shortage of money

Painting of Lord Ganesha

Ganesha is considered to be Vighnaharta. Placing his painting in the main hall of the house removes all kinds of troubles and brings financial prosperity

