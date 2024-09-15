Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trisha Kar Madhu 'MMS Video' leaked: Bhojpuri actress' dance clip from beach goes viral; take a look

    Trisha Kar Madhu's recent video went viral, and fans were delighted by her beachside antics. Find out what makes this video remarkable. Trisha looks very beautiful in a purple dress.
     

    article_image1
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 5:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

    Trisha Kar Madhu, a Bhojpuri actress, posted a viral video: Trisha Kar Madhu, a well-known Bhojpuri film actress, has made news yet again. She recently published a video on Instagram that caused a sensation on social media. This video, taken on the beach, features Trisha's striking avatar.

    article_image2

    She appears really lovely in purple, and her killer looks are causing chaos. In the video, Trisha looks stunning in a purple outfit. She carried this clothing well. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Fans like Trisha's many positions and reactions on the beach. In the video's caption, Trisha writes, "To make you my own." She is incredibly fashionable and confident in the video. The video became viral.

    article_image4

    This video of Trisha is becoming popular on social media. Fans are really appreciating it and leaving comments. One person said, "Have mercy, Mahatma," and another added, "Oh wow, beauty on the beach."

    article_image5

    Trisha Kar Madhu made headlines a while back because to an MMS leak. Trisha's reputation suffered significantly as a result of this occurrence. However, she has made a comeback and is winning people over with her performances.

    article_image6

    The fan reaction to Trisha's video has been varied. Some admirers adore her, while others tease her. But one thing is certain:

    article_image7

    Trisha Kar Madhu is constantly a topic of debate on social media. The issue is if Trisha Kar Madhu's video would once again spark controversy. 

