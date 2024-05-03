Tripti Dimri raises heat in racy thigh high slit dress; SEXY video goes VIRAL - WATCH

Triptii Dimri dazzles in a thigh-high slit dress, gaining acclaim for her role in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. Upcoming projects showcase her versatility, with 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and 'Bad Newz' stirring anticipation

Tripti Dimri

Triptii Dimri, famed for her role in 'Animal', flaunted her stunning physique in a sleek black dress with a daring thigh-high slit at a recent fashion award show in Mumbai. Her glamorous makeup accentuated her radiant glow, earning praise from onlookers

Tripti Dimri

Known for her captivating performances, Triptii is set to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', a retro drama scheduled for release on October 11, 2024

Tripti Dimri

Triptii's acting journey began in 2017 with 'Poster Boys', followed by notable roles in 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala'. Her upcoming projects include 'Bad Newz', alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, slated for release on July 19, 2024

Tripti Dimri

Earlier this year, Triptii wrapped up the first schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', sharing updates with fans alongside co-star Kartik Aaryan

Tripti Dimri

'Animal', released in December 2023, marked a significant milestone for Triptii, showcasing her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor and garnering widespread acclaim for her performance

Tripti Dimri

Triptii's portrayal in 'Animal', particularly her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, created a buzz online, further solidifying her status as a versatile and talented actress