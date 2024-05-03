Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripti Dimri raises heat in racy thigh high slit dress; SEXY video goes VIRAL - WATCH

    First Published May 3, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri dazzles in a thigh-high slit dress, gaining acclaim for her role in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor. Upcoming projects showcase her versatility, with 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' and 'Bad Newz' stirring anticipation

    article_image1

    Tripti Dimri

    Triptii Dimri, famed for her role in 'Animal', flaunted her stunning physique in a sleek black dress with a daring thigh-high slit at a recent fashion award show in Mumbai. Her glamorous makeup accentuated her radiant glow, earning praise from onlookers

    article_image2

    Tripti Dimri

    Known for her captivating performances, Triptii is set to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', a retro drama scheduled for release on October 11, 2024

    article_image3

    Tripti Dimri

    Triptii's acting journey began in 2017 with 'Poster Boys', followed by notable roles in 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala'. Her upcoming projects include 'Bad Newz', alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, slated for release on July 19, 2024

    article_image4

    Tripti Dimri

    Earlier this year, Triptii wrapped up the first schedule of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', sharing updates with fans alongside co-star Kartik Aaryan

    article_image5

    Tripti Dimri

    'Animal', released in December 2023, marked a significant milestone for Triptii, showcasing her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor and garnering widespread acclaim for her performance

    article_image6

    Tripti Dimri

    Triptii's portrayal in 'Animal', particularly her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor, created a buzz online, further solidifying her status as a versatile and talented actress

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Puneeth Rajkumar's death linked to Covishield side effects? Actor's old vaccine shot tweet sparks buzz vkp

    Puneeth Rajkumar's death linked to Covishield side effects? Actor's old vaccine shot tweet sparks buzz

    Bharti Singh reveals she is admitted to hospital for gallbladder surgery RBA

    Video: 'Kaise Ho Gaya', emotional Bharti Singh reveals she’s admitted to hospital for gallbladder surgery

    Nadikar Review: Check out first responses of Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir's comedy thriller drama anr

    Nadikar Review: Check out first responses of Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir's comedy thriller drama

    Aranmanai 4 REVIEW: Is Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C's movie worth your time? READ reaction RBA

    Aranmanai 4 REVIEW: Is Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C's movie worth your time? READ reaction

    Who is Paul Richard Soliz? Does Britney Spears' latest boyfriend have a criminal record? RBA

    Who is Paul Richard Soliz? Does Britney Spears' latest boyfriend have a criminal record? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Cracks spotted on Akkulam Glass Bridge in suspected case of vandalism anr

    Kerala: Cracks spotted on Akkulam Glass Bridge in suspected case of vandalism

    Puneeth Rajkumar's death linked to Covishield side effects? Actor's old vaccine shot tweet sparks buzz vkp

    Puneeth Rajkumar's death linked to Covishield side effects? Actor's old vaccine shot tweet sparks buzz

    Heatwave in India: 7 coldest places in India to visit NOW RBA

    Heatwave in India: 7 coldest places in India to visit NOW

    Newborn's death in Kerala Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police suspected to be rape victim anr

    Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: Karnataka BJP leader submits pendrive containing obscene clips to SIT AJR

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: Karnataka BJP leader submits pendrive containing obscene clips to SIT

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon